A return to volleyball for former UP, national player Mike Verano
Mike Verano in the middle of the team photo in white
A return to volleyball for former UP, national player Mike Verano

                              

                           


                           

                        


                        

                           Rick Olivares (Philstar.com) - July 8, 2021 - 12:59pm                           

                        


                        

                        
MANILA, Philippines — It has been 40 years since Mike Verano played competitive volleyball and as a bemedalled athlete, he is hoping to help in this renaissance of Philippine Men’s Volleyball.



Verano played for the University of the Philippines where he won two championships (the front two of a four-peat from 1977-81 and suited up for the national team in 1978), After packing his bags and living a new life in the United States, Verano finds himself back in the game and in the Philippines for the nonce as team manager of the men’s national team.



“I was fortunate to have been invited to be a part of the newly formed Philippine National Volleyball Federation as a member of the National Team Commission,” expressed Verano all the way from Ilocos Norte where the nationals are in a bubble.



“We are training for the Asian Men’s Club Volleyball Championship this October in Thailand and the Southeast Asian Games the next month, November, in Vietnam,” he clarified.



“Since I was invited in 2019 to be a part of the 30th SEAG organizing committee, the sporting bug has caught me once again,” Verano bared. “I was fortunate that PNVF President Tats Suzara invited me to be a part of the federation’s affairs. I look at this as an opportunity to give back to the sport that is very important to me. I have made a lot of lifelong friends and I have learned a lot of lessons along the way that I have been able to incorporate into my daily life as volleyball helped me grow as a person.”



The nationals, in a bubble in Laoag courtesy of Governor Matthew Manotoc, find many of the 2019 SEA Games silver medal team along with five newcomers. 



Dante Alinsunurin, former national player and National University head coach, is coach of the national side.



“Since we are training in Laoag, life is basically the hotel to the gym twice a day,” said Verano of the training. “I have also made use of this opportunity to get in shape albeit only in the morning session.”



“On a serious note, it is an opportunity for me to get to know the players and coaching staff as well as to understand the development of the game, which is different compared to the time when I played and coached.”



Verano is the father of current Ateneo Blue Eagle Raffy Verano.


                        


                        
                        
                        

                           





                        

                        
                        

                           

                        


                        

