Juan Gomez de LiaÃ±o explains move to Japan B. League with brother Javi

MANILA, Philippines — Juan and Javi Gomez de Liaño are bidding the UP Fighting Maroons goodbye and have taken the next step in their careers after signing with two different squads in the Japanese B. League.

Juan is heading to play for the Earthfriends Tokyo Z in Division II while his older brother Javi signed with the Ibaraki Robots, who play in Division I.

Though having admitted before that it was a tough decision to leave behind their collegiate careers in favor of the B. League, the former UP stars think its the right decision in the long run.

"Over the years, we've seen the B. League grow," said Juan on CNN Philippines' Sports Desk on Wednesday.

"Just to see the competition in it of itself, we would definitely learn a lot," he added.

The Gomez de Liano brothers join Thirdy Ravena as Filipinos in the league with the three-time UAAP champ playing his second year with San-En NeoPhoenix, with Thirdy's older brother Kiefer possibly joining the pack as well soon.

Apart from the competitiveness of the hoops league, the UAAP Season 81 Mythical Five Member also named Japan's overall experience as a key factor in determining their decision.

"To be in Japan, with such a great environment, such a great culture, I think it would be such a great way to start our pro careers," said Juan.

The B. League, however, will not be the be-all and end-all of their careers.

"It would be a great stepping stone," said Juan.

Juan, Javi and Thirdy open their B. League seasons on October 2, Saturday.