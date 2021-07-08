Kouame: Playing for Gilas 'meant a lot to me'

MANILA, Philippines — Ivorian big man Ange Kouame had his first go at representing Gilas Pilipinas in the recently concluded third window of the FIBA Asia Cup, and the FIBA Olympic Qualifying Tournament in Belgrade, Serbia.

Fresh from having a taste of playing for flag and country, Kouame recently shared his thoughts on wearing the Philippines jersey.

"For me, it's super different... The recent one was different than the Jones Cup, because that was in Ateneo," Kouame said on the recent episode of The Game.

"Having the Philippines jersey, actually meant a lot to me," he added.

The 23-year-old had worked toward getting his Filipino citizenship after playing most of his young career in the Philippines.

And although the all-cadet Gilas Pilipinas certainly impressed in their pocket tournaments despite their youth and relative lack of experience, Kouame aims to do better as he continues to wear "Pilipinas" across his chest.

"The result was what it was, but I think we could've done better," said Kouame.

"I hope we can go back and work on our mistakes," he added.

Kouame and Gilas head next to the FIBA Asia Cup set in Indonesia tipping off in August.