Eala, Indon partner demolish foes in Wimbledon Girls' Doubles debut

MANILA, Philippines — It was nothing but sheer dominance from duo Alex Eala and Priska Nugroho in their first Girls' Doubles match in Wimbledon held in London on Wednesday.

Locking horns with Erika Matsuda and Valencia Wu in the Round of 32, Eala and Nugroho gave their opponents no chance with a clean 6-0, 6-0 sweep that only took them 32 minutes to complete.

A duo that ruled the 2020 Australian Open Girls' Doubles, Eala and Nugroho put on a clinic in the grass courts.

The pair only allowed 12 total points from their opponents in the two sets, while tallying 47 of their own.

They also dominated the receiving game with 77% efficiency on receiving points.

Eala and Nugroho also had three aces and no double faults — a masterful game from the service line.

They face the winner between the duos of Chelsea Fontenel and Ashlyn Krueger, and Oceane Babel and Evialina Laskevich in the Round of 16.

Meanwhile, Eala continues her Girls' Singles campaign on Thursday against Spain's Ane Mintegi Del Olmo in the Roud of 32.