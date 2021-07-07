Basilan wallops Zamboanga del Sur in VisMin Super Cup Mindanao Leg opener

MANILA, Philippines – The Basilan Peace Riders stomped Alza Alayon Zamboanga del Sur, 82-48, as Chooks-to-Go Pilipinas VisMin Super Cup finally kicked off its Mindanao Leg Wednesday after a short delay at the Ipil Provincial Gym in Zamboanga Sibugay.

Michael Mabulac tallied 16 points and 11 rebounds as Basilan took early lead in the Mindanao Leg that was supposed to open in Pagadian City, Zamboanga del Sur last June 22.

Hesed Gabo (14), Chris Bitoon (12) and Michael Juico (11) threw in help for the Peace Riders, who banked on a 40-14 first half start for an easy 34-point win.

Former PBA guard Dan Sara paced Zamboanga del Sur with 17 markers.

Kapatagan and Iligan were still playing at press time in the second game of the twin-bill opener.

Other teams contending for the Mindanao leg crown and the right to face Visayas Leg champion Mandaue are Pagadian, Roxas, Clarin Sto. Niño, Misamis Oriental and Zamboanga City.

Games were temporarily moved to Zamboanga Sibugay under General Community Quarantine due to the ongoing Modified Enhanced Community Quarantine until July 15 in Pagadian, which is expected to be back as host once the restrictions ease up.