Azkals-bound Bienve Maranon granted Filipino citizenship

MANILA, Philippines – United City FC striker Bienvenido Maranon is now officially a Filipino citizen.

This as President Rodrigo Duterte signed into law Maranon’s naturalization on Wednesday, more than a month after Gilas Pilipinas' Ange Kouame.

President Rodrigo Duterte grants Filipino citizenship to Spanish striker Bienvenido Marañon, a United City football star.

Kouame and Maranon began the naturalization process side by side.

The Spanish-born Maranon will be a shot in the arm for the Philippine Azkals, who recently qualified to the third round of the 2023 AFC Asian Cup Qualifiers.

Maranon, the all-time top goalscorer for the AFC Cup, would have been a key cog in the Azkals' bid in the second round of the joint 2022 FIFA World Cup and 2023 AFC Asian Cup qualifiers held last month.

The Philippine Football Federation rued late May the delay in Maranon's naturalization which made him ineligible for the qualifiers in June.

Maranon has been club football in the Philippines Football League since 2015 where he won four titles with United City (formerly Ceres Negros FC).

Maranon thus joins a pool of talent for the Azkals headlined by his United City teammate Stephan Schrock, Kaya FC's Jarvey Gayoso, and veteran goalkeeper Neil Etheridge.