Inaugural UNO esports tourney heading to mobile
Popular card game UNO will have its own esports tournament to mark its 50th year
                           Michelle Lojo (Philstar.com) - July 7, 2021 - 3:36pm                           

                        


                        

                        
MANILA, Philippines – Mattel is marking the 50th anniversary of their beloved card game UNO with a first: a worldwide UNO Mobile Tournament.



The tournament will have regional qualifiers, with 8 qualifiers per region. The top 16 players for each qualifying round will move to the Global Quarter-Final. 



A total of 128 players will be facing off in the Global Quarter-Finals fighting over 16 slots in the Global Finals where one player will emerge as the first-ever world champion and winning $50,000.



Players who reach the Global Quarter Finals may also be granted a slot to the UNO Championship Series Vegas Invitational, an invitation only tournament happening on November 11 in Las Vegas.



Who will be the first ever UNO World Champion? Join the UNO Mobile Tournament via the UNO! app available on Google Play and App Store. 



