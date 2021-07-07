








































































 




   

   









   ^



         

            

               

               








               


               

                  

                  
Isaac Go: Olympic qualifiers stint determined Gilasâ€™ competitiveness goal
Isaac Go (L) of the Philippines goes up for a block against Serbia's Boban Marjanovic during the FIBA Olympic Qualifying Tournament in Belgrade, Serbia
FIBA

                     

                        

                           
Isaac Go: Olympic qualifiers stint determined Gilas’ competitiveness goal

                              

                           


                           

                        


                        

                           Luisa Morales (Philstar.com) - July 7, 2021 - 3:22pm                           

                        


                        

                        
MANILA, Philippines – A young Gilas Pilipinas squad went home winless from the FIBA Olympic Qualifying Tournament in Belgrade, Serbia.



But that doesn't mean that the Nationals left the tiff without any positives.





Big man Isaac Go went on ONE Sports' The Game to talk about the biggest takeaways for the team after that OQT stint where they faced hosts Serbia and the Dominican Republic — who are both among the Top 20 in the FIBA World Rankings.



For Go, the experience proved to be a taste of what he thinks the program wants to achieve in the future — providing them a glimpse of just how dominant a basketball team can be given the right tools and skills.



"When you watch it on TV, you're like okay, we see Serbia, we know Serbia's No. 5 in the world, the Dominican Republic [at] No. 19. It's different when you actually play them on the court," said Go.



"There you feel that okay, that's the level that we want to reach — that's the difference between us and them," he added.



This seemingly echoed what current Gilas head coach Tab Baldwin had said prior to the Olympic qualifiers where he aims to put the Gilas program at par with countries like Serbia, the United States and Australia.



READ: Baldwin: Gilas wants to be hoops powerhouse on the level of Serbia, US



With respectable performances against both teams, though a horrid second half against the Dominican Republic tarnished what could've been an overall great outing, Go believes that the team is on the right track.



All that's left is to continue to develop the program, and never letting their guard down.



"I think both games showed that we could compete," said Go.



"But another game showed that if we don't bring our A-game, if we're not mentally prepared, we can get beat pretty badly," he added.



Go and the rest of Gilas Pilipinas are back in the Philippines and are currently undergoing quarantine measures.



Next up for the National cagers is the FIBA Asia Cup slated August in Indonesia.



Gilas is expected to reconvene as a program in the Calamba training bubble later this month.


                        


                        
                        
                        

                           





                        

                        
                        

                           

                        


                        

                                                      BASKETBALL
                                                      FIBA
                                                      GILAS PILIPINAS
                                                      

                        

                     
                        

      

         
      
         
      


                        

                           

                              
Philstar

                              
                              

                           


                           

                              
                              
                              


                           


                           
                        

                     


                     


                     

                        

                           
    
                              
  • Latest
  • Trending
    • 
                           

                        

                     


                     

                        

                           

                              

                                 
Trending

                              

                              

                                 
Latest

                              

                           

                        

                     


                     

                        

                           
Trending

                        

                           

                              

                                 How Futsal is playing a positive force for Gawad Kalinga communities this pandemic
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
How Futsal is playing a positive force for Gawad Kalinga communities this pandemic


                              

                                                                  By Rick Olivares |
                                 22 hours ago                              


                                                            
While most sports aren’t played yet in this pandemic, the futsal program of Gawad Kalinga is keeping many kids all over...

                                                         


      

         

            
Sports
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Alex Eala breezes past Argentinian in Wimbledon debut
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Alex Eala breezes past Argentinian in Wimbledon debut


                              

                                                                  By Luisa Morales |
                                 1 day ago                              


                                                            
Her first major tournament in grass, Eala showed no problem in adjusting to the new surface with a dominant 6-2 opening set...

                                                         


      

         

            
Sports
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Kalei Mau allowed to play for Philippine volleyball team
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Kalei Mau allowed to play for Philippine volleyball team


                              

                                                                  By Joey Villar |
                                 3 hours ago                              


                                                            
Fil-Am Kalei Mau, one of the country’s top spikers, can now suit up for the national women’s volleyball team after...

                                                         


      

         

            
Sports
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 B. League season openers for Thirdy Ravena, Gomez de Lia&ntilde;o brothers known
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
B. League season openers for Thirdy Ravena, Gomez de Liaño brothers known


                              

                                                                  By Luisa Morales |
                                 3 hours ago                              


                                                            
Thirdy Ravena, and brothers Javi and Juan Gomez de Liaño will all open their campaigns with their respective teams...

                                                         


      

         

            
Sports
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Pros for FIBA Asia Cup?
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Pros for FIBA Asia Cup?


                              

                                                                  By Olmin Leyba |
                                 1 day ago                              


                                                            
The PBA is playing it by ear on whether or not its players are needed to beef up the Gilas Pilipinas roster for the FIBA Asia...

                                                         


      

         

            
Sports
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           
Latest



                        

                           

                              

                                 Tokyo scraps Olympic torch relay legs in capital
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Tokyo scraps Olympic torch relay legs in capital


                              

                                 2 minutes ago                              


                                                            
The Olympic torch relay has been scrapped on Tokyo's public roads, officials announced Wednesday, as virus concerns continue...

                                                         


      

         

            
Sports
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Paul masterful in NBA Finals debut, zeroed in on championship
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Paul masterful in NBA Finals debut, zeroed in on championship


                              

                                 14 minutes ago                              


                                                            
Chris Paul was matter-of-fact after his triumphant performance Tuesday (Wednesday, Manila time) in his NBA Finals debut, largely...

                                                         


      

         

            
Sports
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Ikeda takes command with eagle-spiked 70 in ICTSI Sherwood Ladies golf tiff
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Ikeda takes command with eagle-spiked 70 in ICTSI Sherwood Ladies golf tiff


                              

                                 28 minutes ago                              


                                                            
hihiro Ikeda took charge in a topsy-turvy opener of the ICTSI Sherwood Ladies Challenge, banking on a late eagle on her way...

                                                         


      

         

            
Sports
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Inaugural UNO esports tourney heading to mobile
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Inaugural UNO esports tourney heading to mobile


                              

                                                                  By Michelle Lojo |
                                 29 minutes ago                              


                                                            
Using the UNO! app, prospective players must be aged 18 and above and have the UNO! app installed on their mobile phones...

                                                         


      

         

            
Sports
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Djokovic, Federer in Wimbledon landmarks as title showdown nears
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Djokovic, Federer in Wimbledon landmarks as title showdown nears


                              

                                 4 hours ago                              


                                                            
Novak Djokovic and Roger Federer can inch closer to a Wimbledon title showdown on Wednesday (Thursday, Manila time) when they...

                                                         


      

         

            
Sports
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           
Recommended


                           
                        


                        


                        
                     

                  

               

            
 
         
 









   

   

      

         

            
               

                  

                  

                  

                  

                  

                  

                  

                  

               


               

               

                  
Are you sure you want to log out?

                  
                  
               


               

                  
X


                  


                  

                     
Login


                     
Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

                  

                     

                     

                     

                     

                     

                         

                        FORGOT PASSWORD?
                     


                     
SIGN IN


                     

                        


                        

                           or sign in with