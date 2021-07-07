Isaac Go: Olympic qualifiers stint determined Gilasâ€™ competitiveness goal

MANILA, Philippines – A young Gilas Pilipinas squad went home winless from the FIBA Olympic Qualifying Tournament in Belgrade, Serbia.

But that doesn't mean that the Nationals left the tiff without any positives.

Big man Isaac Go went on ONE Sports' The Game to talk about the biggest takeaways for the team after that OQT stint where they faced hosts Serbia and the Dominican Republic — who are both among the Top 20 in the FIBA World Rankings.

For Go, the experience proved to be a taste of what he thinks the program wants to achieve in the future — providing them a glimpse of just how dominant a basketball team can be given the right tools and skills.

"When you watch it on TV, you're like okay, we see Serbia, we know Serbia's No. 5 in the world, the Dominican Republic [at] No. 19. It's different when you actually play them on the court," said Go.

"There you feel that okay, that's the level that we want to reach — that's the difference between us and them," he added.

This seemingly echoed what current Gilas head coach Tab Baldwin had said prior to the Olympic qualifiers where he aims to put the Gilas program at par with countries like Serbia, the United States and Australia.

With respectable performances against both teams, though a horrid second half against the Dominican Republic tarnished what could've been an overall great outing, Go believes that the team is on the right track.

All that's left is to continue to develop the program, and never letting their guard down.

"I think both games showed that we could compete," said Go.

"But another game showed that if we don't bring our A-game, if we're not mentally prepared, we can get beat pretty badly," he added.

Go and the rest of Gilas Pilipinas are back in the Philippines and are currently undergoing quarantine measures.

Next up for the National cagers is the FIBA Asia Cup slated August in Indonesia.

Gilas is expected to reconvene as a program in the Calamba training bubble later this month.