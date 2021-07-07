








































































 




   

   









B. League season openers for Thirdy Ravena, Gomez de LiaÃ±o brothers known
At least three Filipinos will be playing in Japan's B. League this upcoming 2021-22 season
B. League season openers for Thirdy Ravena, Gomez de Liaño brothers known

                              

                           


                           

                        


                        

                           Luisa Morales (Philstar.com) - July 7, 2021 - 12:54pm                           

                        


                        

                        
MANILA, Philippines — The Japanese B. League has released the initial schedule for its 2021-22 season which will feature three Filipino players.



Thirdy Ravena, and brothers Javi and Juan Gomez de Liaño will all open their campaigns with their respective teams on the road in the league's third game day of the season on October 2, Saturday.





Ravena, who is in his second season with his team, and NeoPhoenix play their first game of the season against the Shiga Lakestars — the team that had signed Ravena's brother Kiefer earlier this year.



It remains unclear, however, if the older Ravena can head to Japan to play for Shiga as the PBA handed down the decision to bar him from playing due to an active contract with the NLEX Road Warriors.



The younger Ravena averaged 9.1 points per game in 18 outings for the NeoPhoenix last season.



Meanwhile, former UP guard Javi will be suiting up for the newly promoted Ibaraki Robots — who formerly particiapted in Divison 2 of the league.



The Robots will test their mettle also on the road against the Akita Northern Happinets.



His brother Juan, who plays for the Earthfriends Tokyo Z in Division 2 of the B. League, open their campaign on the road against the Kagawa Five Arrows.



Ravena and the Gomez de Liaño brothers will look to banner Filipino basketball in Japan as part of the Asian player quota.



The troika are the only three Filipinos so far to compete in the top-flight Japanese hoops league.


                        


                        
                        
                        

                           





                        

                        
                        

                           

                        


                        

