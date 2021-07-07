








































































 




   

   









Paul, Booker tow Suns to Game 1 win over Bucks
Chris Paul #3 of the Phoenix Suns shoots against Brook Lopez #11 of the Milwaukee Bucks during the second half in Game One of the NBA Finals at Phoenix Suns Arena on July 06, 2021 in Phoenix, Arizona. 
CHRISTIAN PETERSEN / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / GETTY IMAGES VIA AFP

                     

                        

                           
Paul, Booker tow Suns to Game 1 win over Bucks

                              

                           


                           

                        


                        

                           Luisa Morales (Philstar.com) - July 7, 2021 - 11:33am                           

                        


                        

                        
MANILA, Philippines – The Phoenix Suns held off a fourth quarter comeback by the Milwaukee Bucks to draw first blood in the NBA Finals, 118-105, at the Phoenix Suns Arena in Arizona on Tuesday (Wednesday, Manila time).



Led by Chris Paul and Devin Booker, the Suns exploited mismatches on defense and made 25 of 26 free throws to take a 1-0 lead in the best-of-seven series.



After a closely contested first half of the game, the Suns used a 7-2 run to get some breathing room at the halftime break, 57-49.



The second half proved to be a dominant performance for the Suns where they saw their lead balloon to as large as 20 points.



The Bucks, led by Khris Middleton, kept themselves within striking distance of the Suns and even cut the lead to as small as seven, 94-101, with 7:16 left.



But a dagger 3-pointer by Booker in the next possession swung the momentum back to the home team.



Then Paul, much like he did in the Suns’ Game Six closer against the Los Angeles Clippers in their previous series, took over in the clutch to lead Phoenix to the win.



Paul finished with a game-high 32 points while Booker scattered 27.



DeAndre Ayton, for his part, registered 22 points and pulled down 19 rebounds.



Middleton paced the Bucks in the losing effort with 29 points while Giannis Antetokounmpo returned from injury with a double-double of 20 points and 17 rebounds.



Game Two tips off Thursday (Friday, Manila time) still in Arizona.


                        


                        
                        
                        

                           





                        

                        
                        

                           

                        


                        

