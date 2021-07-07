Iloilo, Negros clash in Wesley So Cup's version of 'Battle of Guimaras Strait'










































































 




   

   









                           Rick Olivares (Philstar.com) - July 7, 2021 - 10:26am                           

                        


                        

                        
MANILA, Philippines – With three playdates left in the elimination round of the Wesley So Cup, the second conference of the Professional Chess Association of the Philippines, for some teams it is finishing strong. For others, it's jockeying for position in the playoff ladder. For some, it’s all that, but throw in the huge matter of pride. 



Iloilo and Negros. Two of the most progressive cities in the south. Two provinces with their own bountiful harvests of contributions to Philippine culture, arts, the economy and sports.



Football battles between their squads have been epic. And so it is the same in chess between the Iloilo Kisela Knights and the Negros Kingsmen.



During the first round of the Wesley So Cup last May 26, Iloilo got the better of their cross-strait rivals, 14-7.



During the inaugural All-Filipino Cup of PCAP — the last conference — the two teams split their elimination round matches. 



This Wednesday, July 7, the question is, can Iloilo conquer Negros once more? Or can the Kingsmen pip them once more and possibly overtake them in the standings?



The Iloilo Kisela Knights are currently at third place in the Southern Division of PCAP with a 23-6 record. 



The Negros Kingsmen are at fourth spot with a 19-10 record.



Iloilo has their two imports (who alternate) in GM Hovhannes Gabuzyan (25-3-6) and GM Kamil Dragun (17-6-1) to go with GM Joey Antonio (17-14-11). Their strong local crew includes WFM Cherry Ann Meija (30-6-11), Cesar Mariano (37-9-12), Fritz Bryan Porras (35-6-12), Dennis Bernas (26-8-14), and NM John Michael Silvederio (40-7-11). 



Negros is bannered by FM Nelson Breckenbridge (28-4-10) FM Nelson Mariano III (17-8-21), AGM Rowelyn Joy Acedo (26-8-12), IM Joel Pimentel (29-7-8), FM Rosendo Bandal Jr. (24-3-25), and NM Rolzon Roullo (28-14-14). 



Their match-up in the first game of the Wednesday doubleheader is one of explosive ones to watch.



After this match, Iloilo still has to contend with Camarines and Cebu (both on July 10) and Toledo (on July 14).



Negros’ final three opponents after this Wednesday’s games are Toledo and Palawan (both on July 10) and Mindoro to close out the elimination round (July 14).


                        


                        
                        
                        

                           





                        

                        
                        

                           

                        


                        

