Wild Rift SEA Icon Series back with Fall Season

MANILA, Philippines — Mineski Philippines and Globe are back with the Fall Season of the 2021 Wild Rift SEA Icon Series Philippines, the official tournament for League of Legends: Wild Rift, licensed by Riot Games.

Besides the communication giant, Mineski is also partnering with Riot Games official mobile partner OPPO and official sponsor Master.

The Fall Season will be using a new format, removing the division by regions and turning to four open qualifiers, giving every Filipino across the country a chance without the limitation of regional lock-out.

“The big change for the Fall Season is that all teams, regardless of team composition and location, can now play in the 2021 League of Legends: Wild Rift SEA Icon Series Philippines. As we continue to uphold our responsibility as the license holder of Riot Games esports in the country, we will continue to listen to our players’ and fans’ needs and continuously improve the experience,” said Mark Navarro, Country Manager of Mineski Philippines.

“It’s difficult to overstate just how the esports industry has boomed over the past few years, especially so in the past year with all of us staying at home," added Head of Game and Esports of Globe Telecom, DC Dominguez. "This new tournament format for the League of Legends: Wild Rift SEA Icon Series Philippines Fall Season just widens the possibilities and excitement for everyone involved, especially the Filipino esports enthusiasts."

Four Open Qualifiers with 265 teams are slated from July 1 to 11. The top three teams from each round will then advance to the Group Stage, with the third team to be determined via battle for third. The 12 teams coming from the Open Qualifiers will then be divided into 4 groups, with one team seeded from the Summer Playoffs joining in. The top 2 teams from each group will then qualify for the Playoffs and a chance to conquer thee right and be the champion.

The Globe Cup Point system will still be implemented with Php5 Million worth of Globe Cup Points still up for grabs.

During the Summer Season, Amihan Esports was crowned Philippine champions with Team Secret as the runner-up. Both teams competed in the recently concluded SEA Icon Series where Amihan Esports dominated the Group Stages but suffered a close game defeat during the quarterfinals.