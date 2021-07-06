Camarines holds off Cordova in Wesley So Cup

MANILA, Philippines – With few playdates left in the elimination round of the ongoing Wesley So Cup of the Professional Chess Association of the Philippines, the battle for the top spot of the Southern Division is red hot.

The Camarines Soaring Eagles scored two wins — a 12-9 squeaker over the Negros Kingsmen and a walloping of the Mindoro Tamaraws, 16.5-4.5.

Cordova, not to be outdone, ran roughshod over Cebu, 14.5-6.5, and Toledo, 16.5-4.5.

The results give Camarines and Cordova identical 25-4 slates but the former is atop the south standings by virtue of total points — a slim 395-394 lead.

The two teams have literally traded places atop the south this Wesley So Cup.

The prize of the top seed will be to face the eighth seed of their group come playoff time.

As of press time, the Palawan Queen’s Gambit is at seventh with a 9-20 record while the Lapu Naki Warriors are in eighth spot with an 8-21 slate.

The Cebu City Machers, Mindoro Tamaraws and Surigao Fianchetto Checkmates have a chance to battle for the seventh and eights slots but they need to pile up some wins in these last few playdates while hoping that the current occupants of those notches drop some points.

Camarines has a packed and loaded lineup with GM Mark Paragua, Ellan Asuela, WGM Marie Sebag, NM Ronald Llavanes, Christian Mark Daluz, Virgin Gil Ruaya and Carlo Lorena.

Emerging power Cordova is paced by GM Nitzan Steinberg, Merben Roque, WIM Bernadette Galas, Mario Mangubat, Bryle Arellano, Allan Pason and Michael Joseph Pagaran.

On Wednesday, Camarines takes on Lapu and Iriga while Cordova faces off with dangerous Palawan and Mindoro.

PCAP’s Wesley So Cup is sponsored by Super Grandmaster Wesley So.