LPGT back as ICTSI Sherwood unwraps

MANILA, Philippines – The Ladies Philippine Golf Tour marks its second restart in new normal with a four-leg, five-week swing in Cavite with the touring ladies wary of the challenge coming off a long layoff but keen on dishing out their best in pursuit of top honors.

That guarantees a spirited battle right in Wednesday's start of the ICTSI Sherwood Ladies Challenge with the par-72 Sherwood Hills Golf Club in Trece Martires expected to provide a test to a field out to shake off the rust and get back into the game following a three-month break due to spike of coronavirus cases last March.

But with the government’s vaccination program moving at full throttle the past two months, things are looking up, particularly for the sport with the organizing Pilipinas Golf Tournaments, Inc. keeping the ladies of the tour busy in the next five weeks with four bubble tournaments in various courses under the IATF (Inter-Agency Task Force) and GAB's (Games and Amusements Board) strict health and safety guidelines.

Harmie Constantino and Princess Superal rekindle a brewing rivalry after the former thwarted the latter to claim the ICTSI Eagle Ridge Challenge crown at Aoki before play was suspended. That dashed whatever hopes Superal had had for a payback with the multi-titled campaigner shifting her focus on staying in shape and at the same time improving her game during the break at Orchard and Southwoods.

Constantino likewise made sure to stay in top condition through regular workouts, gym work and short game and putting drills, making the former national standout A-ready for a crack at the second straight crown in as many stints as a pro.

But the likes of Daniella Uy, Chanelle Avaricio and Marvi Monsalve, along with Sarah Ababa, Sunshine Baraquiel, Apple Fudolin, Gretchen Villacencio and Sheryl Villacencio are also coming into the event put up by ICTSI eager to get going and hungry for recognition.

Former leg winner Chihiro Ikeda is likewise tipped to contend for the crown after missing the last tournament due to injury while amateurs Jane Jeong, Lizbeth Alcantara and Burberry Zhang spice up the cast in the P750,000 tournament with an eye at crowding the pros for top honors.

After the Sherwood leg, action shifts to Eagle Ridge in Gen. Trias, Cavite for the ICTSI Eagle Ridge Ladies Classic on July 14-16 at the Norman course, which was scheduled to stage the next Eagle Ridge event last March.

The Riviera Golf and Country Club, in Silang, Cavite, which hosted the first LPGT resumption last November following an eight-month hiatus, will again stage the ICTSI Riviera Ladies Challenge on July 28-30 at the Langer course with the Couples layout, also at Riviera, holding the fourth stop for the ICTSI Riviera Ladies Challenge on August 4-6.