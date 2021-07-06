Philippines ranked 6th among countries tweeting about esports










































































 




   

   









In a report published by Twitter last June 21, the Philippines ranked sixth among countries tweeting about esports, ahead of India, United Kingdom, France and Spain.

                     

                        

                           
                           Michelle Lojo (Philstar.com) - July 6, 2021 - 1:31pm                           

                        


                        

                        
MANILA, Philippines — The Philippines is among the top 10 countries tweeting about esports during the first half of 2021.



In a report published by Twitter last June 21, the Philippines ranked sixth, ahead of India, United Kingdom, France and Spain. 



During the same time last year, the Philippines made it to the top 10 list of countries tweeting about esports. By the end of 2020, with two billion tweets on gaming recorded by the social media platform, the Philippines had risen to the ninth spot.






Genshin Impact, the top-tweeted game in the world, was also the top game for the Philippines, followed by Riot Games' Valorant. Both games were released in 2020, at the time when the General Community Quarantine was already in effect.



Besides Twitter, Philippine esports teams also dominated Facebook. According to data compiled by journalist Brendan Husebø and shared by Tier One Entertainment, Blacklist International was the most engaged esports organization page in Q2 of 2021 with five other Philippine teams included in the top 10. Nexplay Esports and BREN Esports took the third and fourth spots. Aura PH, TNC and Execration finished up the list at ranks 8-10.



The first half of 2021 has been a busy year for the Philippine esports scene. The year started with BREN Esports being crowned as the M2 World Champions. Last April, TNC Predator took home the Asia Predator Shield for DOTA2. And just last month, Execration was hailed the Southeast Asia Mobile Legends champion.


                        


                        
                        
                        

                           





                        

                        
                        

                           

                        


                        

