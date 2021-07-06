








































































 




   

   









'Incredibly sharp' Pacquiao back to the grind in Los Angeles
Sen. Manny Pacquiao Filipino boxing icon began his first training day in the Los Angeles with a five-mile morning run.

                     

                        

                           
'Incredibly sharp' Pacquiao back to the grind in Los Angeles

                              

                           


                           

                        


                        

                           Dino Maragay (Philstar.com) - July 6, 2021 - 12:36pm                           

                        


                        

                        
MANILA, Philippines – Sen. Manny Pacquiao buckled down the day after arriving in Los Angeles for his super fight with Errol Spence Jr., hardly feeling the effects of jet lag and eager to get back to the grind at his United Stated training base after a two-year hiatus.



Pacquiao’s US publicist Fred Sternburg said the Filipino boxing icon began his first training day in the US with a five-mile morning run and 1,000 sit-ups.



Afternoons are usually spent at Freddie Roach’s Wild Card Gym, and on his first day at the famous sweatshop, Pacquiao went nine rounds on the mitts as part of a three-hour session.



Prior to driving off to the gym, Pacquiao (62-7-2, 39 KOs) was given a random drug test by the Voluntary Anti-Doping Association (VADA) at his house.






The fighting senator flew to Los Angeles over the weekend to enter the final phase of his preparation for the dangerous Spence, who will put in line the WBC and IBF welterweight titles in their showdown at the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas on August 21 (August 22, Manila time). He opened training camp a few weeks ago, starting at his Manila residence then flying to his hometown in General Santos City.



And Pacquiao, who last saw action in July 2019 against Keith Thurman, hasn’t lost a step, impressing Roach during their session in the mitts. 



“If this is how Manny hits with jet lag, I may need to get new gloves with thicker padding for our next sessions,” said Roach. 






“He was incredibly sharp for his first day. He hit hard with good power. After all these years, I’m still amazed at the great condition he’s in when he comes to training camp.



"After traveling around the world yesterday, he put in a full day here – mitts, speed bag, shadow boxing – the works. The best part was at the end when he lifted his shirt to show me his six pack and said, 'Freddie, I’m still here',” he added.



The 42-year-old Pacquiao is heading the Spence fight as an underdog — a tag that he relishes — and is looking to deal the undefeated American’s first loss in 28 bouts.



“Errol Spence is a very difficult fight for me; perhaps the most difficult of my career,” said Manny.  “But I have been an underdog my whole life.  I am used to that.  It is why I work so hard.” 


                        


                        
                        
                        

                           





                        

                        
                        

                           

                        


                        

