Pogoy ready for Gilas

MANILA, Philippines — If ever TNT guard RR Pogoy gets a call to rejoin Gilas, he’ll do it in a heartbeat. Of course, that would depend on clearance from TNT, PBA and SBP. But assuming the go-signal from all approving parties, Pogoy said he won’t hesitate to wear the national colors again.

Pogoy, 29, is no stranger to Gilas. He suited up for the county at the FIBA Asia Cup in 2017, FIBA 2019 World Cup qualifiers and FIBA 2019 World Cup. Pogoy said representing the Philippines is an honor and he’ll always be ready to answer the call. He’s coming off a finals appearance in the PBA Philippine Cup last year, averaging a career-high 20 points and he’s at the peak of his game. Pogoy said he got his second dose of vaccine the other day and he’s looking forward to the start of the next PBA season.

Pogoy said he was impressed with Gilas’ showing at the recent FIBA Asia Cup third qualifying window in Clark and the Olympic Qualifying Tournament (OQT) in Belgrade. He was with six other PBA players who joined Dwight Ramos, Thirdy Ravena, Isaac Go, Matt Nieto and Juan Gomez de Liaño when Gilas crushed Indonesia, 100-70, in Jakarta in the FIBA Asia Cup first qualifying window in February last year. Pogoy collected 16 points, six rebounds and two assists as a starter for coach Mark Dickel.

“Bilib ako kay Dwight,” said Pogoy. “Beterano kung maglaro. Tingin ko, pwede na siyang tumuloy sa PBA, ganoon ka mature ang laro niya.” Ramos hit at a 15-point clip in the three Clark games then sat out the OQT with a right groin strain. Pogoy said pushing world No. 5 Serbia to the limit and keeping in step with world No. 19 Dominican Republic until the last 12 minutes were clear signs that Gilas is slowly coming into its own. What ruined Gilas’ chances to upset the Dominicans was fatigue that led to turnovers down the stretch.

“Ang hirap sa turnovers, mawawalaan ka ng chance to score two or three points, tapos ang kalaban mabibigyan ng chance to score two or three points, kaya crucial,” he said. Against the Dominicans, Gilas committed 23 turnovers, 13 in the second half, and gave up 26 turnover points. Pogoy said several Gilas players overachieved and pointed to FEU’s R. J. Abarrientos as one of them. “Taas ng kumpyansa ni RJ., coming off the bench, titira kaagad, yung parang FEU guard,” he said. FEU has produced several outstanding guards in history, including Pogoy, Abarrientos’ uncle Johnny, Mark Barroca and Terrence Romeo. Abarrientos is fresh out of high school and at 21, is set to make his UAAP debut this coming season.