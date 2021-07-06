








































































 




   

   









Harmie all geared up for LPGT resumption
Harmie Constantino
Harmie all geared up for LPGT resumption

                              

                           


                           

                        


                        

                           Olmin Leyba (The Philippine Star) - July 6, 2021 - 12:00am                           

                        


                        

                        
MANILA, Philippines — Harmie Constantino gets the chance to resume her drive for another Ladies Philippine Golf Tour diadem when the ICTSI Sherwood Ladies Challenge is fired off tomorrow at the Sherwood Hills Golf Club in Trece Martires, Cavite.



But the diminutive former national team standout said she is more relieved than thrilled heading to the 54-hole championship which marks the second restart of the circuit, which took another break last March following a long hiatus last year due to the pandemic.



“Super thankful that tournaments are finally resumed,” said Constantino, who held off multi-titled Princess Superal to mark her pro debut with a two-stroke victory in the ICTSI Eagle Ridge Challenge at the Aoki course before play was suspended.



Like everybody else, Constantino stayed in game shape during the lull in anticipation of the tour resumption with the organizing Pilipinas Golf Tournaments, Inc. lining up a four-tournament calendar under strict health and safety guidelines enforced by the IATF (Inter-Agency Task Force) and GAB (Games and Amusements Board), keeping the country’s touring pros busy for the next five weeks.



Meanwhile, Clariss Guce fired a closing one-over par 72 to finish joint 38th in the Volunteers of America Classic yesterday at The Colony, Texas, outshining Tokyo-bound Bianca Pagdanganan (56th) and Dottie Ardina (63rd).



Guce, 31, birdied three of the last five holes en route to a 38-34 card and two-under 282 overall.


                        


                        
                        
                        

                           





                        

                        
                        

                           

                        


                        

