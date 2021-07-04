








































































 




   

   









   ^



         

            

               

               








               


               

                  

                  
San Juan squeaks past Caloocan in Wesley So Cup
Chess
STAR/File

                     

                        

                           
San Juan squeaks past Caloocan in Wesley So Cup

                              

                           


                           

                        


                        

                           Rick Olivares (Philstar.com) - July 4, 2021 - 12:23pm                           

                        


                        

                        
MANILA, Philippines — In a closely fought match between the San Juan Predators and the Caloocan LoadManna Knights, the former came away with a squeaker of a win, 12-9, in the nightcap of the Saturday matches in the Wesley So Cup.



San Juan came away with a 4-3 lead after blitz play with crucial points coming from the homegrown boards.



Come rapid chess, it was homegrown player Narciso Gumila who also provided the crucial points when his opponent, Barlo Nadera, conceded. The Predators were looking at a draw and the one point that comes with it, but instead got two for an 8-6 win in blitz, and 12-9 overall.

 

Earlier, the Predators feasted on the Cavite Spartans, 19-2, for their 17th consecutive win that padded their win-loss total to a league-best 27-2.



San Juan has five players listed in the Top 25 performers of PCAP’s Wesley So Cup.



Grandmaster Oliver Barbosa is listed at second with a win-draw-loss record of 43-11-2. Lady player Jan Jodilyn Fronda is at third with a 43-5-6 line.



Narquingel Reyes is at 18th with a 33-11-8 record. GM Viktor Moskalenko and IM Ricky de Guzman are 22nd (36-6-10) and 23rd (34-12-6), respectively.  



Caloocan took the first game of the evening, a 16-5 win over Cagayan. The LoadManna Knights split their matches for a 23-6 record while Cavite – on the outside looking into the top eight squads of the Northern Division play-offs picture dropped to a 10-19 slate.



In other key northern division matches, the Manila Indios Bravos defeated Pasig, 13.5-7.7, and Antipolo, 12-9. 



Laguna crushed Quezon, 17-4, and edged winless Olongapo, 12-9.


                        


                        
                        
                        

                           





                        

                        
                        

                           

                        


                        

                                                      CHESS
                                                      

                        

                     
                        

      

         
      
         
      


                        

                           

                              
Philstar

                              
                              

                           


                           

                              
                              
                              


                           


                           
                        

                     


                     


                     

                        

                           
    
                              
  • Latest
  • Trending
    • 
                           

                        

                     


                     

                        

                           

                              

                                 
Trending

                              

                              

                                 
Latest

                              

                           

                        

                     


                     

                        

                           
Trending

                        

                           

                              

                                 Ledwaba passes away
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Ledwaba passes away


                              

                                 13 hours ago                              


                                                            
South African Lehlo Ledwaba, the former IBF super-bantamweight champion who opened for Manny Pacquiao the door to greatness,...

                                                         


      

         

            
Sports
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              
                              

                                 Belgrade revelations
                              


                              

                                                                  By Joaquin M. Henson |
                                 July 4, 2021 - 12:00am                              


                                                            
Gilas’ two-game stint at the recent Olympic Qualifying Tournament in Belgrade was an eye-opener.

                                                         


      

         

            
Sports
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Tokyo 'best shot' for Philippines to clinch Olympic gold, says Obiena                                 
play

                                 
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Tokyo 'best shot' for Philippines to clinch Olympic gold, says Obiena


                              

                                                                  By Luisa Morales |
                                 1 day ago                              


                                                            
Obiena himself is one of the potential athletes to end the medal drought, or at least bring home some hardware — especially...

                                                         


      

         

            
Sports
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Eala set for Wimbledon
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Eala set for Wimbledon


                              

                                                                  By John Bryan Ulanday |
                                 13 hours ago                              


                                                            
Alex Eala wrapped up her Wimbledon warm-up with a decent quarterfinal finish in the J1 Roehampton girls’ singles event...

                                                         


      

         

            
Sports
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Danny Garcia: Pacquiao-Spence won't go the distance
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Danny Garcia: Pacquiao-Spence won't go the distance


                              

                                                                  By Luisa Morales |
                                 1 day ago                              


                                                            
Though Pacquiao is pegged as an underdog against the younger Spence, Garcia thinks it can go either way.

                                                         


      

         

            
Sports
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           
Latest



                        

                           

                              

                                 'Home Base' flashback: Alex Eala aiming to be 'complete' player
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
'Home Base' flashback: Alex Eala aiming to be 'complete' player


                              

                                                                  By Luisa Morales |
                                 1 hour ago                              


                                                            
Filipino tennis wunderkind Alex Eala has seen her fair share of success in this year's tennis season — highlighted...

                                                         


      

         

            
Sports
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Bucks close out Hawks, set up NBA Finals clash with Suns
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Bucks close out Hawks, set up NBA Finals clash with Suns


                              

                                                                  By Luisa Morales |
                                 2 hours ago                              


                                                            
The Milwaukee Bucks are headed to the NBA Finals for the first time since 1974 to face off with the Phoenix Suns.

                                                         


      

         

            
Sports
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Serbia's Boban Marjanovic thanks Filipino fans after Olympic qualifiers
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Serbia's Boban Marjanovic thanks Filipino fans after Olympic qualifiers


                              

                                                                  By Luisa Morales |
                                 3 hours ago                              


                                                            
Before Gilas Pilipinas flew back home from Belgrade, the young cagers shared a light moment with Marjanovic to show appreciation...

                                                         


      

         

            
Sports
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Pacquiao mourns passing of former foe Ledwaba due to COVID-19
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Pacquiao mourns passing of former foe Ledwaba due to COVID-19


                              

                                                                  By Luisa Morales |
                                 3 hours ago                              


                                                            
The South African pug, born Lehlohonolo Ledwaba, reportedly passed away while on his way to the hospital due to the novel...

                                                         


      

         

            
Sports
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Gilas faces &lsquo;busy, tough&rsquo; road
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Gilas faces ‘busy, tough’ road


                              

                                                                  By Joaquin Henson |
                                 13 hours ago                              


                                                            
SBP chairman emeritus Manny V. Pangilinan said yesterday the road ahead for Gilas will be “busy and tough” as...

                                                         


      

         

            
Sports
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           
Recommended


                           
                        


                        


                        
                     

                  

               

            
 
         
 









   

   

      

         

            
               

                  

                  

                  

                  

                  

                  

                  

                  

               


               

               

                  
Are you sure you want to log out?

                  
                  
               


               

                  
X


                  


                  

                     
Login


                     
Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

                  

                     

                     

                     

                     

                     

                         

                        FORGOT PASSWORD?
                     


                     
SIGN IN


                     

                        


                        

                           or sign in with