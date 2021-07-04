








































































 




   

   









Bucks close out Hawks, set up NBA Finals clash with Suns
Jrue Holiday #21 of the Milwaukee Bucks drives to the basket against Cam Reddish #22 of the Atlanta Hawks during the first half in Game Six of the Eastern Conference Finals at State Farm Arena on July 03, 2021 in Atlanta, Georgia 
                           Luisa Morales (Philstar.com) - July 4, 2021 - 10:59am                           

                        


                        

                        
MANILA, Philippines — The Milwaukee Bucks are headed to the NBA Finals for the first time since 1974 to face off with the Phoenix Suns.



Playing without star Giannis Antetokounmpo, Milwaukee closed out the Atlanta Hawks on the road, 118-107, in Game Six of the Eastern Conference Finals in State Farm Arena in Georgia on Saturday (Sunday, Manila time).



Khris Middleton scored 23 of his 32 points in the third quarter where the Bucks effectively blew the Hawks out of the water. Milwaukee outscored Atlanta, 44-29, in that third salvo.



The Bucks' biggest lead would come early in the fourth quarter where they were ahead by as much as 22 points.



While the Hawks went on a run in the middle of the fourth quarter to trim the lead to six, 107-101, the Bucks were able to fend them off and hold on to the win.



A Brook Lopez alley oop to put the Bucks ahead by 10, 113-103, with 1:29 left in the game was the final blow for the Hawks.



Atlanta wasn't able to take the lead from the Bucks at any point in the game with Milwaukee winning wire-to-wire.



Middleton was the top scorer for the Bucks while Jrue Holiday scattered 27 points to step up in Antetokounmpo's absence.



Meanwhile, Cam Reddish paced the Hawks with 21 points. The returning Trae Young was limited to just 14 points in 36 minutes of action after missing time due to injury.



The NBA has yet to release a final date for Game One of the NBA Finals.



With the better record in the regular season, the Phoenix Suns will hold home court advantage over the Bucks with Games One and Two to be held in Arizona.


                        


                        
                        
                        

                           





                        

                        
                        

                           

                        


                        

                                                      BASKETBALL
                                                      NBA
                                                      

                        

                     
                        

      

         
      
         
      


                        

                           

                              
