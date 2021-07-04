








































































 




   

   









Pacquiao mourns passing of former foe Ledwaba due to COVID-19
Manny Pacquiao (R) and Lehlo Ledwaba in 2001
Pacquiao mourns passing of former foe Ledwaba due to COVID-19

                              

                           


                           

                        


                        

                           Luisa Morales (Philstar.com) - July 4, 2021 - 9:32am                           

                        


                        

                        
MANILA, Philippines — Sen. Manny Pacquiao expressed his mourning folowing the death of his former foe and South African boxing champion Lehlo Ledwaba who died on Friday.



He was 49.





The South African pug, born Lehlohonolo Ledwaba, reportedly passed away while on his way to the hospital due to the novel coronavirus (COVID-19).










"So sad to hear the passing of Lehlo Ledwaba! He was a true champion in and out of the ring and left behind an amazing legacy. RIP champ!," wrote Pacquiao on his Instagram.



The 42-year-old faced Ledwaba back in 2001 when they locked horns on June 23 that year at the MGM Grand Garden Arena in Nevada — it was the Filipino's first fight in the US.



Pacquiao would emerge victorious via a sixth round technical knockout which earned him Ledwaba's IBF super bantamweight belt — a crucial turning point in Pacquiao's young career at that time.



Prior to losing to Pacquiao, the South African defended his title five consecutive times after first clinching it in 1999.



Ledwaba would retire five years later in 2006 with a 36-6-1 win-loss-draw record.


                        


                        
                        
                        

                           





                        

                        
                        

                           

                        


                        

                                 Ledwaba passes away
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Ledwaba passes away


                              

                                 11 hours ago                              


                                                            
South African Lehlo Ledwaba, the former IBF super-bantamweight champion who opened for Manny Pacquiao the door to greatness,...

                                                         


      

         

            
                                 Belgrade revelations
                              


                              

                                                                  By Joaquin M. Henson |
                                 July 4, 2021 - 12:00am                              


                                                            
Gilas' two-game stint at the recent Olympic Qualifying Tournament in Belgrade was an eye-opener.

                                                         


      

         

            
                                 Tokyo 'best shot' for Philippines to clinch Olympic gold, says Obiena                                 
play

                                 
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Tokyo 'best shot' for Philippines to clinch Olympic gold, says Obiena


                              

                                                                  By Luisa Morales |
                                 1 day ago                              


                                                            
Obiena himself is one of the potential athletes to end the medal drought, or at least bring home some hardware — especially...

                                                         


      

         

            
                                 Eala set for Wimbledon
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Eala set for Wimbledon


                              

                                                                  By John Bryan Ulanday |
                                 11 hours ago                              


                                                            
Alex Eala wrapped up her Wimbledon warm-up with a decent quarterfinal finish in the J1 Roehampton girls' singles event...

                                                         


      

         

            
                                 Danny Garcia: Pacquiao-Spence won't go the distance
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Danny Garcia: Pacquiao-Spence won't go the distance


                              

                                                                  By Luisa Morales |
                                 1 day ago                              


                                                            
Though Pacquiao is pegged as an underdog against the younger Spence, Garcia thinks it can go either way.

                                                         


      

         

            
                                 Bucks close out Hawks, set up NBA Finals clash with Suns
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Bucks close out Hawks, set up NBA Finals clash with Suns


                              

                                                                  By Luisa Morales |
                                 39 minutes ago                              


                                                            
The Milwaukee Bucks are headed to the NBA Finals for the first time since 1974 to face off with the Phoenix Suns.

                                                         


      

         

            
                                 Serbia's Boban Marjanovic thanks Filipino fans after Olympic qualifiers
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Serbia's Boban Marjanovic thanks Filipino fans after Olympic qualifiers


                              

                                                                  By Luisa Morales |
                                 1 hour ago                              


                                                            
Before Gilas Pilipinas flew back home from Belgrade, the young cagers shared a light moment with Marjanovic to show appreciation...

                                                         


      

         

            
                                 Gilas faces 'busy, tough' road
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Gilas faces 'busy, tough' road


                              

                                                                  By Joaquin Henson |
                                 11 hours ago                              


                                                            
SBP chairman emeritus Manny V. Pangilinan said yesterday the road ahead for Gilas will be "busy and tough" as...

                                                         


      

         

            
                                 Obiena vies in Stockholm
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Obiena vies in Stockholm


                              

                                                                  By Joey Villar |
                                 11 hours ago                              


                                                            
Filipino pole-vault ace EJ Obiena mixes it up with Tokyo Olympics gold medal favorite Armand Duplantis and the other big boys...

                                                         


      

         

            
                                 Grand Chess Tour resumes
                              


                              

                                                                  By Edgar De Castro |
                                 July 4, 2021 - 12:00am                              


                                                            
The Grand Chess Tour third leg (Croatia rapid and blitz) will take place July 5-12 in Croatia's capital city of Zagreb.

                                                         


      

         

            
Recommended


                           
                        


                        


                        
                     

                  

               

            
 
         
 









   

   

      

         

            
               

                  

                  

                  

                  

                  

                  

                  

                  

               


               

               

                  
