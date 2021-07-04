Pacquiao mourns passing of former foe Ledwaba due to COVID-19

MANILA, Philippines — Sen. Manny Pacquiao expressed his mourning folowing the death of his former foe and South African boxing champion Lehlo Ledwaba who died on Friday.

He was 49.

The South African pug, born Lehlohonolo Ledwaba, reportedly passed away while on his way to the hospital due to the novel coronavirus (COVID-19).

"So sad to hear the passing of Lehlo Ledwaba! He was a true champion in and out of the ring and left behind an amazing legacy. RIP champ!," wrote Pacquiao on his Instagram.

The 42-year-old faced Ledwaba back in 2001 when they locked horns on June 23 that year at the MGM Grand Garden Arena in Nevada — it was the Filipino's first fight in the US.

Pacquiao would emerge victorious via a sixth round technical knockout which earned him Ledwaba's IBF super bantamweight belt — a crucial turning point in Pacquiao's young career at that time.

Prior to losing to Pacquiao, the South African defended his title five consecutive times after first clinching it in 1999.

Ledwaba would retire five years later in 2006 with a 36-6-1 win-loss-draw record.