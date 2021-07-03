Young Gilas took 'a lot of lessons' in Olympic Qualifiers, says Heading

MANILA, Philippines — The all-cadet Gilas Pilipinas didn't come away with a win in the FIBA Olympic Qualifying Tournament (OQT) held in Belgrade, but they're not going home empty handed.

Gilas first-timer Jordan Heading, who was a bright spot in the Philippines' loss against the Dominican Republic last Thursday (Friday, Manila time), shared that though it may not have been the most ideal of results, it was nonetheless useful for the program.

"Obviously, our goal was to win games but all in all we wanted to compete and show that we belong in the world stage," said Heading Thursday.

With all Gilas wards in Belgrade having little to no experience in tournaments like the OQT prior to Belgrade, the PBA special Gilas draftee says the future stars of the national team soaked everything they could in the pocket tournament.

"None of us have experienced this high level of basketball yet so obviously we're going to take a lot of lessons for us we just wanted to come out and test ourselves," said Heading.

Gilas is set to fly home Saturday from Serbia. They are expected to have a few weeks of rest before reconvening in the Calamba training bubble for the upcoming FIBA Asia Cup.

The regional tournament is set in Indonesia to unfurl in August.

Per head coach Tab Baldwin, Gilas will likely be back in the training bubble by July 20th to July 25th.