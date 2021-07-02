Duterte expected to join Filipino Olympic bets in Tokyo

MANILA, Philippines – The Philippines is being tipped to win its first Olympic gold medal in the Tokyo Games set July 23 to August 8. And there is a strong chance that no less than President Rodrigo Duterte himself will be there to witness history unfolding.

Philippine Sports Commission (PSC) chairman William Ramirez said the Chief Executive would be one of the three officials from the government side who is scheduled to accompany the 19-strong Philippine team out to end the country’s long search for an elusive Olympic mint.

“The President has a slot there,” said Ramirez in Friday’s online PSC Hour. “Tama lang andun kami to provide help including financially. I don’t want to be reprimanded by our government for being remiss of my duty if anything happens and I’m not there.

“After all, we invested in this through hard-earned people’s money,” he added.

Aside from Duterte, Ramirez and PSC’s national training director Marc Velasco will also fly to Tokyo to help provide the needs of the athletes.

Ramirez will be there to join Philippine Olympic Committee (POC) president Abraham Tolentino and some heads of national sports associations (NSAs).

Ramirez is optimistic the country can strike a historic Olympic gold in Tokyo.

“Since we have 19 athletes, we have one, two three and even four who can win gold, pwede mag silver at mag bronze,” said Ramirez.

Among those he mentioned with a strong chance for a medal, if not for a gold, were 2016 Rio Games silver medalist Hidilyn Diaz, world gymnastics champion Caloy Yulo, boxers Eumir Marcial, Irish Magno, Nesthy Petecio and Carlo Paalam, pole-vaulter Ej Obiena, US Women’s Open champion Yuka Saso of golf and another lifter Elreen Ando.