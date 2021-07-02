








































































 




   

   









Strong start propels Bucks past Hawks in battle sans stars for 3-2 lead
Brook Lopez #11 of the Milwaukee Bucks blocks a during the second half in Game Five of the Eastern Conference Finals at Fiserv Forum on July 01, 2021 in Milwaukee, Wisconsin.
STACY REVERE / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / GETTY IMAGES VIA AFP

                     

                        

                           
Strong start propels Bucks past Hawks in battle sans stars for 3-2 lead

                              

                           


                           

                        


                        

                           Luisa Morales (Philstar.com) - July 2, 2021 - 11:03am                           

                        


                        

                        
MANILA, Philippines — A huge opening quarter for the Milwaukee Bucks towed them to the win in a pivotal Game Five over the Atlanta Hawks, 123-112, in the Eastern Conference Finals at the Fiserv Forum on Thursday (Friday, Manila time).



Playing without Giannis Antetokounmpo, who suffered a hyperextended knee, the Bucks came out with guns blazing and led the game by 20 in the first quarter, 30-10.



The hot start led to the Bucks winning wire-to-wire over the Trae Young-less Hawks, with the starters scoring all but 12 points of Milwaukee's total.



Bobby Portis, who came into the starting five in place of Antetokounmpo, had a playoff career-high 22 points.



Though the Hawks tried to fight back and cut the lead to single digits at multiple points of the game, Milwaukee was able to respond offensively to fend off their efforts.



Brook Lopez top-scored for the Bucks with a career-high playoff scoring night with 33 points, leading four of the starters who tallied at least 22 points.



Khris Middleton, for his part, scattered 26.



Meanwhile, Bogdan Bogdanovic was the biggest contributor for the Hawks in the losing effort with 28 points.



The series shifts back to Atlanta for a do-or-die Game Six for the Hawks tipping off on Saturday (Sunday, Manila time).


                        


                        
                        
                        

                           





                        

                        
                        

                           

                        


                        

