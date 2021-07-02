








































































 




   

   









Gilas to be back in 'Calambubble' by late July for Asia Cup preparations
SJ Belangel of the Philippines warms up during their game against the Dominican Republic in the FIBA Olympic Qualifying Tournament held in Belgrade, Serbia on Thursday (early Friday morning, Manila time).
MANILA, Philippines — There will be a bit of a break for Gilas Pilipinas before preparations resume for the looming FIBA Asia Cup set in August.



This was what head coach Tab Baldwin announced after their final game in the FIBA Olympic Qualifying Tournament in Belgrade on Thursday (early Friday morning, Manila time).





Baldwin pegged dates late this month for a return to the "Calambubble" training camp which will be subject to various factors like quarantine and safety protocols.



"We don't have exact dates yet and we don't know exactly the protocol measures will be in the Philippines but it looks like it will be back for the Calamba bubble for us at this point," said Baldwin.



"I would say somewhere around July 20th and 25th [is when] we'll be back to the gym with the team," he added.



The training bubble in Calamba is already a staple for the Nationals as they held base there prior to the second and third window of the FIBA Asia Cup qualifiers.



As for the pool which will find themselves in Calamba when the time comes, Baldwin remains mum — especially if it will include pros which have been absent from the national team since the Bahrain bubble in November of last year.



