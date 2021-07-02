Gilas moving on after 'mixed campaign' in Belgrade Olympic qualifiers

MANILA, Philippines — Gilas Pilipinas is leaving Belgrade, Serbia with their heads held high after a winless campaign in the FIBA Olympic Qualifying Tournament.

The tiff ended for the Philippines on Thursday (early Friday morning, Manila time) when they suffered a blowout loss, 94-67, against the Dominican Republic in their second game.

Regardless of the 0-2 record, though, the young Gilas squad is taking all the positives from their experience to better themselves in the future.

"We will now head home with lessons in our pocket," said Gilas head coach Tab Baldwin after Thursday's game.

"It was sort of a mixed campaign here with a decent performance against Serbia and a disappointing performance tonight [against Dominican Republic]. But these young men will work hard together," he added.

The Gilas squad had glimpses of hope in moving on to the knockout stages of the OQT when they played at pace with the Dominican Republic in the opening half of the game.

The Philippines held the advantage for most of the first half, and even entered the break with a two-point lead, 41-39.

But a third salvo where they got outscored, 26-10 including an 18-4 run by their opponents, blew Gilas out of the water.

The effort paled against the vallant stand they took against World No. 5 Serbia the day before where they only lost by seven, 83-76.

As Baldwin states, however, there is much to take from both outings to continue to develop the promising Gilas program that has already taken shape.

"We'll take this on the chin and we'll try to learn our lessons for the future," said Baldwin.

The first stage for these newly acquired lessons? The FIBA Asia Cup set in Indonesia in August.

Gilas will try to continue their roll against regional rivals after going 6-0 in the qualifiers for the Asia Cup.