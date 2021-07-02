Alex Eala breezes past Italian foe, enters 3rd round of London tiff

MANILA, Philippines — Alex Eala continues to shine in her first-ever tournament on grass in the J1 Roehampton as her stint in the Wimbledon Championships nears.

Fresh from twin wins in doubles and singles on Wednesday, Eala continued to plow through her competition with a 6-2, 6-0 victory over Italy's Matilde Paolette in the second round on Thursday.

It was just her third official win on the grass courts as her doubles campaign with Indon partner and fellow 2020 Australian Open Girls' Doubles champ Priska Nugroho was not played as scheduled.

They are expected to play against Mara Guth and Kylie Bilchev today.

The competition in Roehampton, classified as a Grade 1 Juniors tournament, comes in preparation for her debut in Wimbledon.

In the Juniors circuit, Eala has won three singles titles while also winning it all twice in Doubles.

She has the chance to add titles to both categories in Roehampton.

The Wimbledon Championships, meanwhile, unfurl July 5 for the Juniors.