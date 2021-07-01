'Bright future for this team': Social media reacts to close Gilas loss against Serbia

MANILA, Philippines — A young but scrappy Gilas Pilipinas team put up a gallant effort in its tough loss against a fifth-ranked Serbian team, 83-76, in the FIBA Olympic Qualifying Tournament opener in Belgrade on Wednesday (early Thursday morning, Manila time).

Despite the close loss, the country's national team was widely praised on social media for the grit they displayed against a bigger, more experienced opponent.

Here's how the Philippine basketball community reacted on social media.

Grabe tong team na to! pic.twitter.com/IhX1rOhtSN — Chot Reyes (@coachot) June 30, 2021

Great Mfn Job, Boys! ???????????????????????????????????? ???????????????????????????????? on to the next! ???????????????? — Kiefer Ravena (@kieferravena) July 1, 2021

Grabe parin kayo, Gilas! Ang sarap maging Pinoy! — Thirdy (@ThirdyRavenaaa) June 30, 2021

Former Gilas Pilipinas coach Chot Reyes praised his former team for the fight they put up.

Kiefer and Thirdy Ravena along with Gian Mamuyac also lauded their Ateneo teammates for keeping in step with Serbia, widely considered to be one of the most accomplished basketball clubs in the world.

Despite the seeming mismatch, Gilas found itself with a one-point lead late in the final frame.

GREAT FIGHT GILAS!!!!! ???????????????????????????? — Gian Mamuyac (@mamuinthesea) June 30, 2021

gilas young guns hanging w serbia til the end, playing with absolutely no fear. love it! ???? — bestfriend korics (@ricoblanco) June 30, 2021

Our 19 year olds showing some fight against NBA vets, one of best teams in the world ???????? — Sonny Angara (@sonnyangara) June 30, 2021

Veteran journalist and sports broadcaster Sev Sarmenta went as far as saying the team could be a "serious contender" for a FIBA title moving forward.

"Hats off to a fierce [Gilas Pilipinas] team," the FIBA tweeted on its official account.

"One thing is certain: you won't beat this team on effort."

Mighty proud that we took the lead, and went this close to beating Serbia. Bright, bright, bright future for this team. Keep them together please! #LabanPilipinas ???????? — Gretchen Ho (@gretchenho) June 30, 2021

This Gilas squad had an average age of around 23, and the Serbians were at the norms of 29.



Their opponents were World No. 5, but they only lost by seven. Unreal. #LabanPilipinas — Luisa Morales (@mluisamorales_) June 30, 2021

With the sterling performance of Gilas vs. Serbia and the success in the FIBA Asia Qualifiers, the team can be a serious contender for the FIBA Asia podium and even title. Youth, a good system and adequate support working well for this team. — sev sarmenta (@sportssev) July 1, 2021

"A lot of people will look at this as some sort of moral victory. I've been in this game for such a long time that I don't believe in those," Gilas head coach Tab Baldwin said after the game.

"We had chances late. We missed good open looks... They were really good looks and they would've put Serbia under even more pressure than they were under late in the game."

— Franco Luna with a report from Luisa Morales