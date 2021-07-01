








































































 




   







   















'Bright future for this team': Social media reacts to close Gilas loss against Serbia
Gilas Pilipinas ended an eight-year drought against the South Koreans on Wednesday, in a heart-stopping 81-78 win at the AUF Gym in Pampanga.
                            (Philstar.com) - July 1, 2021 - 11:47am                           

                        


                        

                        
MANILA, Philippines — A young but scrappy Gilas Pilipinas team put up a gallant effort in its tough loss against a fifth-ranked Serbian team, 83-76, in the FIBA Olympic Qualifying Tournament opener in Belgrade on Wednesday (early Thursday morning, Manila time).



Despite the close loss, the country's national team was widely praised on social media for the grit they displayed against a bigger, more experienced opponent. 





Here's how the Philippine basketball community reacted on social media. 











Former Gilas Pilipinas coach Chot Reyes praised his former team for the fight they put up. 



Kiefer and Thirdy Ravena along with Gian Mamuyac also lauded their Ateneo teammates for keeping in step with Serbia, widely considered to be one of the most accomplished basketball clubs in the world.  



Despite the seeming mismatch, Gilas found itself with a one-point lead late in the final frame.












Veteran journalist and sports broadcaster Sev Sarmenta went as far as saying the team could be a "serious contender" for a FIBA title moving forward. 



"Hats off to a fierce [Gilas Pilipinas] team," the FIBA tweeted on its official account. 



"One thing is certain: you won't beat this team on effort."
















"A lot of people will look at this as some sort of moral victory. I've been in this game for such a long time that I don't believe in those," Gilas head coach Tab Baldwin said after the game.



"We had chances late. We missed good open looks... They were really good looks and they would've put Serbia under even more pressure than they were under late in the game."



