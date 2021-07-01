History-making WNBL names first pro season after sports advocate Cayetano

MANILA, Philippines — The first professional season of the Women's National Basketball League (WNBL) will be named after one of the staunchest supporters of women's sports in the country.

Announced earlier this week, the first of its kind tournament will be dubbed the Senator Pia Cayetano-2021 WNBL Season — a nod to the senator and former House of Representatives deputy speaker.

The history making tiff made its choice of picking Cayetano amid her several advocacies for Philippine sports.

A former UAAP champion in volleyball with the University of the Philippines, the 55-year-old has worked towards a better environment for female athletes through clinics, seminars and events made with her advocacy arm Pinay in Action (PIA).

"The WNBL would like to honor to Senator Pia as she is really a known supporter of women sports," said WNBL executive vice president Rhose Montreal.

"I strongly believe that having the name of the good senator in the first season of the WNBL surely adds equity to the league," she added.

Apart from the name of the actual competition, the WNBL, which is also supported by Chooks-to-Go, will also be naming their trophy after the public servant.

The WNBL is set to open its season early July with a total of five teams confirmed to compete in a landmark tiff for Filipino women's hoops.

The Glutagence Glow Boosters, Parañaque Lady Aces, Quezon Lady SparTAN, Pacific Water Queens and Taguig Lady Generals make up the WNBL roster of teams at the moment.