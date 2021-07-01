








































































 




   







   















Meralco Bolts conduct beach cleanup while in Ilocos training bubble
Members of the Meralco Bolts did a beach cleanup in their training bubble in Ilocos Norte earlier this week
Meralco Bolts conduct beach cleanup while in Ilocos training bubble

                              

                           


                           

                        


                        

                           Luisa Morales (Philstar.com) - July 1, 2021 - 10:12am                           

                        


                        

                        
MANILA, Philippines — PBA team Meralco Bolts may be occupied with their bubble training in Ilocos Norte, but they weren't too busy to lend a hand to nature when they held a beach cleanup.



The whole Bolts organization, including head coach Norman Black, went out to the coast of Fort Ilocandia resort where they're currently in a bubble in preparation for the upcoming PBA season.










Cagers spread throughout the shoreline to collect trash in an effort to increase their impact as a an "eco-friendly team".



According to the team's social media account, they have already made strides in doing their part to fight the climate crisis plaguing the world.



The Bolts have apprently reduced their use of single-use plastics in their operations — including getting their energy drink in powder form to reduce plastic bottles.



Filipino-American guard Trevis Jackson spoke about the team's effort on a vlog posted on the Bolts' social media account.



"I've been doing beach cleanups since my childhood and it's nice to be out here with the team," said Jackson.



The Meralco Bolts have been in the Ilocos bubble since May 16.


                        


                        
                        
                        

                           





                        

                        
                        

                           

                        


                        

