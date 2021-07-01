








































































 




   







   















Eala breezes through first round in Wimbledon warm up event
Alex Eala (R)
Alex Eala (R)

                     

                        

                           
Eala breezes through first round in Wimbledon warm up event

                              

                           


                           

                        


                        

                           Luisa Morales (Philstar.com) - July 1, 2021 - 8:57am                           

                        


                        

                        
MANILA, Philippines — Alex Eala is through to the second round of the J1 Roehampton as she prepares for her inaugural stint at the Wimbledon Championships.



The 16-year-old, ranked second in the tiff, made light work of the Czech Republic's Darja Vidmanova, 6-4, 6-4, on Wednesday.



This is just her second tournament in the Juniors this year after focusing on her pro career for most of the season.



Eala is fresh off of her second Grand Slam Girls' Doubles title which she won in Roland Garros last June 12.



Prior to the Roehampton tiff, Eala participated in the W25 Madrid where she had a first round and quarterfinals exit in the singles and doubles tournament, respectively.



She faces Italy's Matilde Paoletti in the second round of the Grade 1 Juniors tournament.



The Juniors tiff of Wimbledon, meanwhile, begins July 5.


                        


                        
                        
                        

                           





                        

                        
                        

                           

                        


                        

