PFL squads absorb beatdowns in AFC Champions League
United City FC skipper Stephan Schrock reacts during their 7-0 loss against Daegu FC at the Bunyodkor Stadium in Tashkent, Uzbekistan on Tuesday
                           Luisa Morales (Philstar.com) - June 30, 2021 - 2:35pm                           

                        


                        

                        
MANILA, Philippines – Filipino bets United City FC and Kaya FC Iloilo both suffered big losses on Tuesday as they continued their AFC Champions League campaigns.



Philippines Football League champions United City, who opened their stint with a draw against Beijing, were lambasted by South Korea's Daegu FC, 7-0, at the Bunyodkor Stadium in Tashkent, Uzbekistan.



Cesinha opened the scoring for the Koreans, getting past Anthony Pinthus of UCFC in just the 23rd minute.



Two quick goals late in the first half by Edgar Bruno da Silva and Jin-Hyuk Kim for Daegu to go up 3-nil was the tell-tale sign of the beginning of the end for the Filipino club.



Things just turned even more south for United City after the break when An Yong-woo scored two goals in 10 minutes in the second half to put the Koreans up, 5-0 with roughly half an hour of football to go.



In the 90th minute, Park Han-bin found the back of the net anew for the Koreans' penultimate goal.



A goal off of a penalty in added time from Chi-In Jeong was icing on the cake for Daegu.



The Korean club made all of their shots on target with the seven goals. 



This came despite United City ruling possession for most of the game.



At Pathum Thani Stadium in Bangkok, Kaya FC got blanked by Vietnamese champs Viettel FC, 5-0.



Two goals in just the first seven minutes of the game opened the flood gates for the Vietnamese.



The Iloilo-based squad, however, denied their opponents any more goals until the halftime whistle.



It was a different story in the second half, though, as three different Viettel players scored in a 16-minute span to blow the game wide open.



Caique finished with a brace for Viettel while Nguyen Hoang Duc, Bui Tien Dung and Vu Minh Tuan scored one goal each to take the dominant victory over the Filipinos.



Both United City and Kaya have yet to register a win and are ranked third and fourth in their Groups, respectively.


                        


                        
                        
                        

                           





                        

                        
                        

                           

                        


                        

