Tokyo-bound Margielyn Didal gets Olympics tattoo

MANILA, Philippines – Tokyo Olympics-bound Margielyn Didal has immortalized her participation in the Summer Games after getting a tattoo to commemorate her qualification.

Posting on her Instagram story on Wednesday, Didal showed off her latest ink her inner right bicep — the Olympic rings.

A stylized 2021 with a coronavirus in place of the "0" and a syringe in place of the "1" was also tattooed on the skateboarder.

OLYMPIAN. Skateboarder Margielyn Didal gets inked with the Olympic Rings to celebrate her qualification to the Games.



Didal will participate in Street skateboarding in the sport’s 1st appearance as a medal sport in the Games ???? (via Didal’s IG) | @StarSportsHub @PhilstarNews pic.twitter.com/gRrbXNq5wH — Luisa Morales (@mluisamorales_) June 30, 2021

The tweaks to the year are references to the virus-hit Games, which were initially supposed to happen in 2020.

It is not uncommon for Olympians to get the rings inked on their bodies as a remembrance to their athletic feat.

Among international athletes known to have Olympic tattoos are swimmers Ryan Lochte and Joseph Schooling, and Diver Thomas Daley.

Didal's fellow Filipino Olympian and 2016 Rio Olympics silver medalist Hidilyn Diaz also has her own tattoo on her inner left bicep.

The 22-year-old Didal will make her first appearance in the Games in the Street skateboarding in the first ever edition of the Olympics with skateboarding as an official sport.

She is joined by 16 other Olympians for the Philippine contingent. They are pole vaulter EJ Obiena, gymnast Carlos Yulo, pugs Eumir Marcial, Irish Magno, Nesthy Petecio, and Carlo Paalam, weightlifters Diaz and Elreen Ando, rower Cris Nievarez, taekwondo jin Kurt Barbosa, shooter Jayson Valdez, judoka Kiyomi Watanabe, sprinter Kristina Knott, and golfers Juvic Pagunsan, Bianca Pagdanganan and Yuka Saso.