Caloocan moves up to 2nd in Wesley So Cup

MANILA, Philippines – The Camarines Soaring Eagles wasn’t the only club displaced this past Wesley So Cup playdate of the Professional Chess Association of the Philippines.

As a result of being felled by the Laguna Heroes, 11-10, the Manila Indios Bravos dropped to third place in the Northern Division standings while the Caloocan LoadManna Knights leapfrogged into that slot.

Caloocan crushed Rizal, 16-5, and Pasig, 15.5-5.5, for their 20th and 21st wins against four setbacks.

They remain behind northern leader San Juan and their league-best and a total of 375 points.

In both wins, Caloocan drew strong performances from IM Jan Emmanuel Garcia, Malaysian import IM Jimmy Liew and Barlo Nadera, who swept all their games in both series.

The LoadManna Knights’ top dog in IM Paulo Bersamina was held mostly to draw by his opponents in both matches but he came through in rapid play versus the Pasig King Pirates.

Garcia is pacing Caloocan with a 36-9-5 win-draw-loss slate on Board 2 while Bersamina, usually ranged against the imports, totes a 29-11-10 record.

Liew has been a huge addition to this team with his 27-11-8 record.

The LoadManna Knights will face Manila in their first battle this Wednesday and close up the evening against Isabela.