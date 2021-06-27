








































































 




   







   















   ^



         

            

               

               








               


               

                  

                  
Iloilo grabs top spot in Wesley So Cup south

                     

                        

                           
Iloilo grabs top spot in Wesley So Cup south

                              

                           


                           

                        


                        

                           Rick Olivares (Philstar.com) - June 27, 2021 - 3:15pm                           

                        


                        

                        
MANILA, Philippines — Don’t look now but the Iloilo Kisela Knights have stolen the top spot of the Southern Division from the Camarines Soaring Eagles.



Although tied with Camarines with a 20-5 record, the Kisela Knights have vaulted to the top because of their won points.



Iloilo rudely bushwhacked the Palawan Queen’s Gambit, 20-1, and the Mindoro Tamaraws, 14.5-6.5, for a total of 366 won points to Camarines’ 335.5 points. 



In stark contrast, the San Juan Predators, the top dog of the north and with a league-best 23-2 record, have 375 points.



With a lot of attention and buzz on Camarines, Cordova and Toledo, the Kisela Knights have sent the league a stern warning that they are a force to be reckoned with.



During the final day of inter-division play, Iloilo ended the Laguna Heroes’ win streak, 11-10. They also defeated the Manila Indios Bravos, 14-7. 



They did fall to the north’s other powerhouse squads, the San Juan Predators and the Caloocan LoadManna Knights, 13-8 and 11-10, respectively. 



Iloilo has drawn firepower from nine of their players including the reserves ones. With Armenian import GM Hovhannes Gabuzyan not always available and GM Joey Antonio struggling with a 14-14-7 slate, it is their homegrown cadre of NM John Michael Silvederio (35-6-9), Cesar Mariano (33-6-11), Fritz Bryan Porras ((30-4-11), as well as female player, Cherry Ann Meija (26-4-11) who have carried the Kisela Knights.



From their 12-player line-up, only four have yet to grab double digit wins although Mark Jossel Mariano is a win away from breaking into double figure wins himself.


                        


                        
                        
                        

                           





                        

                        
                        

                           

                        


                        

                                                      CHESS
                                                      

                        

                     
                        

      

         
      
         
      


                        

                           

                              
Philstar

                              
                              

                           


                           

                              
                              
                              


                           


                           
                        

                     


                     


                     

                        

                           
    
                              
  • Latest
  • Trending
    • 
                           

                        

                     


                     

                        

                           

                              

                                 
Trending

                              

                              

                                 
Latest

                              

                           

                        

                     


                     

                        

                           
Trending

                        

                           

                              

                                 Report: McGregor's agency sues Pacquiao for $3.3M over botched Mikey Garcia fight
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Report: McGregor's agency sues Pacquiao for $3.3M over botched Mikey Garcia fight


                              

                                                                  By Luisa Morales |
                                 6 hours ago                              


                                                            
The Athletic's Lance Pugmire reported Saturday (Sunday, Manila time) that the Los Angeles-based agency, who also manages UFC...

                                                         


      

         

            
Sports
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 'I'm not like some who only wants money': Pacquiao takes jab at Mayweather
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
'I'm not like some who only wants money': Pacquiao takes jab at Mayweather


                              

                                                                  By Luisa Morales |
                                 1 day ago                              


                                                            
Sen. Manny Pacquiao took an apparent jab at boxing rival Floyd Mayweather during an interview about his upcoming fight with...

                                                         


      

         

            
Sports
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Ardina stays hot as Saso makes move
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Ardina stays hot as Saso makes move


                              

                                                                  By Olmin Leyba |
                                 16 hours ago                              


                                                            
Dottie Ardina fired a second straight 70 to stay in joint 10th while Yuka Saso bounced back with a two-under card in the second...

                                                         


      

         

            
Sports
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Still no green light for Dwight
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Still no green light for Dwight


                              

                                                                  By Olmin Leyba |
                                 16 hours ago                              


                                                            
Gilas Pilipinas is hoping injured do-it-all guard Dwight Ramos will recover in time for the kickoff of the FIBA Olympic Qualification...

                                                         


      

         

            
Sports
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              
                              

                                 Wesley towers in Paris
                              


                              

                                                                  By Edgar De Castro |
                                 June 27, 2021 - 12:00am                              


                                                            
The Grand Chess Tour second leg (Rapid and Blitz) was held June 18-22 in Paris, France.

                                                         


      

         

            
Sports
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           
Latest



                        

                           

                              

                                 PVL to hold first pro tourney July 17 in Laoag
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
PVL to hold first pro tourney July 17 in Laoag


                              

                                                                  By Joey Villar |
                                 18 minutes ago                              


                                                            
Palou, however, said they have yet decided on the opening day schedule but will finalize everything next week.

                                                         


      

         

            
Sports
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 United City, Kaya FC draw mixed results in AFC Champions League debuts
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
United City, Kaya FC draw mixed results in AFC Champions League debuts


                              

                                                                  By Luisa Morales |
                                 1 hour ago                              


                                                            
Philippines Football League champions United City had the more favorable result when they drew against Beijing Guoan FC at...

                                                         


      

         

            
Sports
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Korea&rsquo;s Lee two back after flying high with two eagles at Travelers Championship
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Korea’s Lee two back after flying high with two eagles at Travelers Championship


                              

                                 2 hours ago                              


                                                            
The 29-year-old Lee, who broke through for his first Tour win at the AT&T Byron Nelson last month, rolled in a 33 feet putt...

                                                         


      

         

            
Sports
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Pole vaulter Natalie Uy breaks national record anew during practice
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Pole vaulter Natalie Uy breaks national record anew during practice


                              

                                                                  By Luisa Morales |
                                 2 hours ago                              


                                                            
Her previous record was 4.30 meters which she first set during the Acadia Invitational in Greenville, North Carolina last...

                                                         


      

         

            
Sports
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Pacquiao camp downplays Paradigm Sports' $3.3M lawsuit
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Pacquiao camp downplays Paradigm Sports' $3.3M lawsuit


                              

                                                                  By Dino Maragay |
                                 2 hours ago                              


                                                            
In a statement, lawyer Dale Kinsella of Kinsella Weitzman Iser Kump LLP said Paradigm Sports — a sports management agency...

                                                         


      

         

            
Sports
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           
Recommended


                           
                        


                        


                        
                     

                  

               

            
 
         
 









   

   

      

         

            
               

                  

                  

                  

                  

                  

                  

                  

                  

               


               

               

                  
Are you sure you want to log out?

                  
                  
               


               

                  
X


                  


                  

                     
Login


                     
Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

                  

                     

                     

                     

                     

                     

                         

                        FORGOT PASSWORD?
                     


                     
SIGN IN


                     

                        


                        

                           or sign in with