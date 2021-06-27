Iloilo grabs top spot in Wesley So Cup south

MANILA, Philippines — Don’t look now but the Iloilo Kisela Knights have stolen the top spot of the Southern Division from the Camarines Soaring Eagles.

Although tied with Camarines with a 20-5 record, the Kisela Knights have vaulted to the top because of their won points.

Iloilo rudely bushwhacked the Palawan Queen’s Gambit, 20-1, and the Mindoro Tamaraws, 14.5-6.5, for a total of 366 won points to Camarines’ 335.5 points.

In stark contrast, the San Juan Predators, the top dog of the north and with a league-best 23-2 record, have 375 points.

With a lot of attention and buzz on Camarines, Cordova and Toledo, the Kisela Knights have sent the league a stern warning that they are a force to be reckoned with.

During the final day of inter-division play, Iloilo ended the Laguna Heroes’ win streak, 11-10. They also defeated the Manila Indios Bravos, 14-7.

They did fall to the north’s other powerhouse squads, the San Juan Predators and the Caloocan LoadManna Knights, 13-8 and 11-10, respectively.

Iloilo has drawn firepower from nine of their players including the reserves ones. With Armenian import GM Hovhannes Gabuzyan not always available and GM Joey Antonio struggling with a 14-14-7 slate, it is their homegrown cadre of NM John Michael Silvederio (35-6-9), Cesar Mariano (33-6-11), Fritz Bryan Porras ((30-4-11), as well as female player, Cherry Ann Meija (26-4-11) who have carried the Kisela Knights.

From their 12-player line-up, only four have yet to grab double digit wins although Mark Jossel Mariano is a win away from breaking into double figure wins himself.