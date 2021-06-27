United City, Kaya FC draw mixed results in AFC Champions League debuts

MANILA, Philippines — Philippine football squads United City FC (UCFC) and Kaya FC Iloilo had mixed resuts in their respective AFC Champions League debuts on Saturday.

Philippines Football League champions United City had the more favorable result when they drew against Beijing Guoan FC at the Bunyodkor Stadium in Tashkent, Uzbekistan.

UCFC skipper and playing coach Stephan Schrock gave his squad the early advantage when he found the back of the net from the corner of the box in the 28th minute of the match.

???? What a way to announce yourself on Asian club football's biggest stage!#ACL2021 pic.twitter.com/qn1PX5ikB7 — #ACL2021 (@TheAFCCL) June 26, 2021

The lead would hold over the Chinese booters until the 73rd minute when Liang Showen was awarded a free kick.

Showen would find the equalizer when he sailed the ball over United City keeper Anthony Pinthus.

While the PFL champions would have chances to take the lead anew with back-to-back corner kicks in the last few minutes of the match, they would fail to find the back of the net for the second time.

Meanwhile, Kaya FC absorbed a 4-1 defeat at BG Pathum United at the Pathum Thani Stadium in Bangkok.

Taking advantage of home court, the Thai champions scored two goals in the first 45 minutes to establish dominance over the Iloilo-based squad.

Teerasil Dangda and Diogo Luis Santo both had braces in the fixture to lead the rout.

But Marwin Angeles would find the back of the net at the 82nd minute for a consolation goal for Kaya FC.

???? Marwin Angeles writing his name in the history books scoring the first-ever #ACL goal for a Filipino team!#ACL2021 | #BGPvKAY pic.twitter.com/wzeXN7DgGe — #ACL2021 (@TheAFCCL) June 26, 2021

Angeles also became the first Filipino to score in the AFC Champions League as their fixture came before UCFC's clash against Beijing.

Both clubs return to action on Tuesday with United City facing off against South Korea's Daegu FC while Kaya locks horns with Viettel FC.