Jack Animam leads team to 70-point rout of foes in Atlanta pro-am league

MANILA, Philippines — Whether she was in the Philippines or in Taiwan, Jack Danielle Animam was a winner.

And that hasn't seemed to change now that she is in the US, chasing her dream to play in the WNBA.

The Gilas women stalwart, currently handled by firm EastWest Private, proved she can play as dominantly as she did against players in the US when she led the Zone 6 Celtics to an unbelievable 86-16 win over the AEBL Elite at the Atlanta Entertainment Basketball League (AEBL) on Saturday (Sunday, Manila time).

The former NU Lady Bulldog posted MVP-like numbers in the win with 23 points, 10 rebounds, two steals, and an assist.

The AEBL was established in 2013 and is the No. 1 Pro-Am Summer League in the City of Atlanta.

Animam recently moved bases to the US after playing a season in Taiwan with Shih Hsin University where she nabbed her sixth straight collegiate crown.

In her stint with the Shih Hsin Tigers, she was named All-UBA team.