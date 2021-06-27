Report: McGregor's agency sues Pacquiao for $3.3M over botched Mikey Garcia fight

MANILA, Philippines — Sen. Manny Pacquiao is reportedly being sued by Paradigm Sports, a management agency the eight-division champion joined in February 2020.

The Athletic's Lance Pugmire reported Saturday (Sunday, Manila time) that the Los Angeles-based agency, who also manages UFC star Conor McGregor, is alleging Pacquiao had "breached an agreement" with them after signing to fight Errol Spence Jr.

Paradigm was reportedly "under the impression" that Pacquiao would sign a deal to fight Mikey Garcia — a bout that Paradigm had negotiated.

The suit includes damages worth a whopping $3.3 million, as well as a request for an injunction to stop Pacquiao-Spence from even happening.

The Filipino pug's signing with Paradigm came last year when a bout between Pacquiao and McGregor was in the works.

This idea went in up in smokes, however, when McGregor suffered a defeat against Dustin Poirier in the UFC.

This was when Garcia came into the picture.

In May, Garcia rued the stalled negotiations with him and Pacquiao's camp — this came about a week before the fight with Spence was announced

Pacquiao revealed in Noli Eala's Power & Play on Saturday that Garcia was indeed one of the final choices for his next opponent, including Terence Crawford.

Pacquiao's bout with Spence, if it pushes through despite the Paradigm suit, is slated for August 21 (August 22, Manila time) at the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas.

