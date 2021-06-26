Olympian Knott 'feeling great' despite positive COVID-19 test

MANILA, Philippines — It was mixed emotions for Kristina Knott on Wednesday (Manila time) when she found out that she had made the cut for the delayed Tokyo Olympics.

This because she hit a snag in her preparations for the Games, testing positive for COVID-19 just the day before.

But if the track star is asked, she hardly feels any effects of the malady — which she curiously contracted despite being inoculated with the Pfizer vaccine earlier this year.

"I feel great. If anything, I'm confused because everyone who I'm with tested negative, I'm the only one who tested positive and I feel great," Knott told Noli Eala during her fourth day in quarantine in Sweden.

"I don't know if it's a false positive or if I'm just asymptomatic... [My coach said] 'if anything, you probably got it in the airport' because we had a lot of delays coming into Sweden," she added.

Thankfully for Knott, she won't seem to encounter much delay anymore after she completes her quarantine as she plans to return to the US to continue her preparation for the Olympics.

"[If] I test negative then I can go back home and just get back to the drawing board," said Knott.

The 25-year-old Knott, a two-time Southeast Asian Games gold medalist and the holder of the Philippine national record for the women's 200 meters, is confident she can get out of quarantine as soon as possible.

"I think I will test negative," said Knott.

Knott was named the 15th Olympian for the Philippines for this year's edition. She is joined by pole vaulter EJ Obiena, pugs Eumir Marcial, Nesthy Petecio, Irish Magno, and Carlo Paalam, gymnast Caloy Yulo, weightlifters Hidilyn Diaz and Elreen Ando, shooter Jayson Valdez, rower Cris Nievarez, jin Kurt Barbosa, skateboarder Margielyn Didal, golfer Juvic Pagunsan, and Judoka Kiyomi Watanabe.