








































































 




   







   















   ^



         

            

               

               








               


               

                  

                  
From San Beda to UE: Pascual looks forward to carry red and white colors anew
Migs Pascual
Released

                     

                        

                           
From San Beda to UE: Pascual looks forward to carry red and white colors anew

                              

                           


                           

                        


                        

                            (Philstar.com) - June 26, 2021 - 3:01pm                           

                        


                        

                        
MANILA, Philippines — Although he missed the opportunity of a potential back-to-back championship for the San Beda Red Cubs, team captain Migs Pascual’s consolation was to experience the feeling of being a champion and contribute in the school’s list of successful basketball programs before he graduated.



Pascual, who graduated from high school just recently, now looks forward to embark on the next stage of his career as an incoming freshman for the University of the East Warriors.       

Pascual grew up with San Beda, a school which treats basketball as a religion, and became a part of the elementary program. 



His dad, Edmund, would serve as his first coach, introducing the game of basketball to Migs as early as three years old and giving him inputs on continues hard work, never stop on chasing their dream and trusting the process.



The younger Pascual continued to evolve as one of the reliable guards until high school and his solid showing earned him a spot in the national youth team.



The former Batang Gilas stalwart, who became a part of the champion team of the SEABA Under-16 team and represented the country in the World Under-17 Championship in Argentina, couldn’t be thankful enough for the San Beda basketball program, known for producing future star point guards in Philippine basketball, among the finest products of the high school team were Ronnie Magsanoc, Dindo Pumaren, Eric Altamirano, Gerry Esplana, LA Tenorio and JVee Casio, sensational guards who became PBA stars.



Pascual dreams of being lined up to these great guards of San Beda high school and he is determined to work double time and improve his game more, hoping he’ll be included among these illustrious list of point guards.



While in Batang Gilas, it was then where he was spotted by La Salle-Zobel, which picked up Pascual, but after playing in Season 80 and 81, he returned to San Beda where he helped steer the team to an NCAA junior championship in 2019.



For two seasons, basketball competitions were halted until Pascual graduated. 



Nevertheless, he is thankful for the San Beda community for all the years he spent there from elementary to high school and winning a championship to the school where he started it all.  



Pascual got feelers from UE as early as his last season with the Red Cubs and it looks like the young player feels very much at home wearing the red and white colors, the same colors used by the Warriors in the UAAP.



Head coach Jack Santiago and assistant coach Jamike Jarin, who took notice on the talent of Pascual, will be instrumental in taking the young player’s game to another level. In the off season, Migs never stopped from getting better, working on continues skills development and trying to get himself ready for the possible resumption of the games.



He’s now bringing his act to the next level in the UAAP as a freshman for UE.    


                        


                        
                        
                        

                           





                        

                        
                        

                           

                        


                        

                                                      BASKETBALL
                                                      UAAP
                                                      

                        

                     
                        

      

         
      
         
      


                        

                           

                              
Philstar

                              
                              

                           


                           

                              
                              
                              


                           


                           
                        

                     


                     


                     

                        

                           
    
                              
  • Latest
  • Trending
    • 
                           

                        

                     


                     

                        

                           

                              

                                 
Trending

                              

                              

                                 
Latest

                              

                           

                        

                     


                     

                        

                           
Trending

                        

                           

                              

                                 Tab considers hybrid roster for Asia Cup
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Tab considers hybrid roster for Asia Cup


                              

                                                                  By Olmin Leyba |
                                 15 hours ago                              


                                                            
Though Gilas Pilipinas’ youth brigade has passed its test in the recent qualifying tilt in Clark, program director Tab...

                                                         


      

         

            
Sports
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 LeBron Lopez last man out of Gilas' 12-member roster for Olympic qualifiers in Serbia
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
LeBron Lopez last man out of Gilas' 12-member roster for Olympic qualifiers in Serbia


                              

                                                                  By Luisa Morales |
                                 2 days ago                              


                                                            
The teen was the last to be removed from the 15-man pool that participated in the third window of the FIBA Asia Cup qual...

                                                         


      

         

            
Sports
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Spence pressed to beat Pacquiao 'better than anybody else who has done it'
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Spence pressed to beat Pacquiao 'better than anybody else who has done it'


                              

                                                                  By Dino Maragay |
                                 3 days ago                              


                                                            
The marching orders have arrived for WBC and IBF welterweight champion Errol Spence Jr. — hand Manny Pacquiao the worst...

                                                         


      

         

            
Sports
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Knott aims to finish below 23 seconds in Tokyo
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Knott aims to finish below 23 seconds in Tokyo


                              

                                                                  By Joey Villar |
                                 2 hours ago                              


                                                            
The 25-year-old Knott has actually gotten close to breaching it and the closest was a 23.01 that won her not only the gold...

                                                         


      

         

            
Sports
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Inoue: No problem in waiting for Donaire-Casimero winner for next fight
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Inoue: No problem in waiting for Donaire-Casimero winner for next fight


                              

                                                                  By Luisa Morales |
                                 1 day ago                              


                                                            
It's logical for Inoue, who most recently demolished Filipino challenger Michael Dasmarinas via 3rd round TKO just last Saturday...

                                                         


      

         

            
Sports
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           
Latest



                        

                           

                              

                                 Danny Kingad wants another shot at Demetrious Johnson
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Danny Kingad wants another shot at Demetrious Johnson


                              

                                                                  By Luisa Morales |
                                 1 hour ago                              


                                                            
Though eventually losing against Johnson, Kingad displayed impressive prowess against the more experienced American.

                                                         


      

         

            
Sports
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Manila-Laguna, Cordova-Negros open 2nd round of Wesley So Cup
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Manila-Laguna, Cordova-Negros open 2nd round of Wesley So Cup


                              

                                                                  By Rick Olivares |
                                 2 hours ago                              


                                                            
The 24 teams of the Professional Chess Association’s Wesley So Cup begin the second round of play Saturday, June 26,...

                                                         


      

         

            
Sports
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 'I'm not like some who only wants money': Pacquiao takes jab at Mayweather
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
'I'm not like some who only wants money': Pacquiao takes jab at Mayweather


                              

                                                                  By Luisa Morales |
                                 4 hours ago                              


                                                            
Sen. Manny Pacquiao took an apparent jab at boxing rival Floyd Mayweather during an interview about his upcoming fight with...

                                                         


      

         

            
Sports
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Bucks blowout Hawks to even Eastern Conference Finals series
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Bucks blowout Hawks to even Eastern Conference Finals series


                              

                                                                  By Luisa Morales |
                                 4 hours ago                              


                                                            
A game where the Bucks never trailed, the home team was able to bounce back from their series opening loss against the fifth-seeded...

                                                         


      

         

            
Sports
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Baldwin: Gilas wants to be hoops powerhouse on the level of Serbia, US
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Baldwin: Gilas wants to be hoops powerhouse on the level of Serbia, US


                              

                                                                  By Luisa Morales |
                                 5 hours ago                              


                                                            
Not satisfied with the team's current level of play, the head tactician is pouring every ounce of resource they have to compete...

                                                         


      

         

            
Sports
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           
Recommended


                           
                        


                        


                        
                     

                  

               

            
 
         
 









   

   

      

         

            
               

                  

                  

                  

                  

                  

                  

                  

                  

               


               

               

                  
Are you sure you want to log out?

                  
                  
               


               

                  
X


                  


                  

                     
Login


                     
Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

                  

                     

                     

                     

                     

                     

                         

                        FORGOT PASSWORD?
                     


                     
SIGN IN


                     

                        


                        

                           or sign in with