Manila-Laguna, Cordova-Negros open 2nd round of Wesley So Cup

MANILA, Philippines — The 24 teams of the Professional Chess Association’s Wesley So Cup begin the second round of play Saturday, June 26, with the marquee match-up of Manila and Laguna over at the Northern Division and Cordova-Negros over at the south.



The 20-3 Manila Indios Bravos are looking to see if they can forge ahead of the 21-2 San Juan Predators this weekend.



Manila will find that road not exactly easy to traverse as they face the Laguna Heroes in the first game of the day’s double header then take on Isabela (12-11) in the second game.



The 18-5 Heroes saw their win streak stopped by the Iloilo Kisela Knights in the last day of inter-division play last Wednesday and are keen on bouncing back more so against a division rival.



San Juan will have no less an easier time as they grapple with the dangerous Antipolo Cobras (16-7) in their first game today then try to wrap it up against Quezon City Simba’s Tribe in their nightcap.



Over at the Southern Division, the Cordova Dutchess Dagami Warriors will look to tighten their grip on the top seed when they take on Surigao and Negros.



The Surigao Fianchetto Checkmates have struggled with a 6-17 slate while the Negros Kingsmen haven’t beat their old top selves this tournament. Negros are in fifth spot in their division with a 14-9 record.



This second round of the import-laced Wesley So Cup, each team plays 11 matches and now jockeys for play-off position. Although there is no twice-to-beat advantage for the higher seeds, the placings for the top eight squads will determine which team plays each other in the quarterfinals.



The Laguna Heroes ruled the inaugural All-Filipino Cup of PCAP. The season ends with the Open Conference that takes place roughly a month after the Wesley So Cup.