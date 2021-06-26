








































































 




   







   















Bucks blowout Hawks to even Eastern Conference Finals series
Giannis Antetokounmpo #34 of the Milwaukee Bucks goes up for a shot against Clint Capela #15 of the Atlanta Hawks during the second half in game two of the Eastern Conference Finals at Fiserv Forum on June 25, 2021 in Milwaukee, Wisconsin.
Stacy Revere/Getty Images North America/Getty Images via AFP

                     

                        

                           
Bucks blowout Hawks to even Eastern Conference Finals series

                              

                           


                           

                        


                        

                           Luisa Morales (Philstar.com) - June 26, 2021 - 10:54am                           

                        


                        

                        
MANILA, Philippines — The Milwaukee Bucks steamrolled the Atlanta Hawks in Game Two, 125-91, to tie the series 1-1 at the Fiserv Forum in Wisconsin on Friday (Saturday, Manila time).



A game where the Bucks never trailed, the home team was able to bounce back from their series opening loss against the fifth-seeded Hawks on Wednesday (Thursday in Manila).



The Bucks outscored Atlanta in the second quarter, 43-17, to blow the game wide open.



At halftime, the game looked all but finished with the Bucks ahead by 32, 77-45.



The onslaught only continued in the second half where Milwaukee's lead ballooned to as big as 41 markers.



Superior performances in the paint, as well as stingy defense causing turnovers from the Atlanta side, helped the Bucks overcome their opponents.



Four out of five starters for the Bucks finished with double digit scoring led by Giannis Antetokounmpo's 25 points, nine rebounds and six assists.



Jrue Holiday, for his part, scattered 22 points while Khris Middleton had 15.



The Hawks' Trae Young was limited to just 15 markers in the losing effort.



The series thus shifts to Atlanta with the teams knotted up at one game apiece.



Game Three tips off on Sunday (Monday, Manila time).


                        


                        
                        
                        

                           





                        

                        
                        

                           

                        


                        

