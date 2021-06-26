








































































 




   







   















Baldwin: Gilas wants to be hoops powerhouse on the level of Serbia, US
Tab Baldwin
                           Luisa Morales (Philstar.com) - June 26, 2021 - 10:19am                           

                        


                        

                        
MANILA, Philippines — Gilas Pilipinas may be already a respected basketball program in the Asian region, but program director and head coach Tab Baldwin is seeking to take it up a notch.



Not satisfied with the team's current level of play, the head tactician is pouring every ounce of resource they have to compete against the best of the best in the world.





Speaking to The Game ahead of the Olympic Qualifying Tournament in Belgrade, Serbia, Baldwin shared his vision for the team in the long run.



"Going into the [FIBA] Asia Cup, it's going to be about continuing this process and striving to win games but [also] trying to take as many lessons as we can, so we can apply it to teams like we're going to play in this OQT," said Baldwin, whose all-cadet team is set to face Serbia and Dominican Republic next week.



"This is really the level that we want to be at — Serbia, Australia, France, Spain, US, Brazil, Argentina — this is the level where we want to be respected at, and every effort that we make is to get us there," Baldwin added.



The program looks to be in the right path, after going undefeated in six outings in the Asia Cup qualifiers — five of which were played without PBA players in the lineup.



For the regional tournament set in Indonesia in August, though, Baldwin is keeping his options open when it comes to the final roster.



"It remains to be seen," said Baldwin of the make up of the team to see action in Indonesia.



"I'm sure that many of these players [in the qualifiers], if not all of them, will carryover into the roster there... But there is still the possibility of [adding] PBA players, there's still the possibility of AJ Edu, or Thirdy Ravena, or you know, other players being added [like] Dolph Panopio," he added.



Baldwin said, however, that professional players, or overseas-based hoopers like Edu, Ravena, or Panopio, will have to prove themselves worthy of a spot in the lineup.



"I don't even know if these guys would make the roster if they came into training," said Baldwin.



"But there still are some moving pieces," he added.



