Gilas now in Belgrade for OQT after aborted takeoff scare

MANILA, Philippines — Gilas Pilipinas is now in Belgrade, Serbia for the FIBA Olympic Qualifying Tournament.

But the Nationals had to endure a scare caused by an aborted takeoff from Istanbul, where they had a stopover before going to Serbia.

After a scare caused by an aborted takeoff from Istanbul, Gilas Pilipinas has now safely landed in Belgrade, Serbia for the OQT. #ParaSaBayan #Puso pic.twitter.com/GwJ0EhH5Wj — SBP (@officialSBPinc) June 25, 2021

The 12-man Gilas contingent, along with the coaching staff, landed in Serbia Friday night after leaving the Philippines on Thursday.

They are now in their quarantine hotel before action begins on July 1 and July 2 Manila time.

Straight from the FIBA Asia Cup qualifiers bubble in Clark, Pampanga, the all-cadet national team will go up against hosts Serbia and Dominican Republic in the hopes of clinching a spot in the delayed Tokyo Olympics set later in July.

Though without any professional players, Gilas Pilipinas went 3-0 in the third window of the FIBA Asia Cup qualifiers -- including two wins over regional rivals South Korea who are also going to be playing in Belgrade.

Prior to their flight to Serbia, Gilas Pilipinas played a tuneup game against fellow OQT-bound China where they ended up in a 79-all stalemate.

The Gilas squad in Belgrade is bannered by young stars Dwight Ramos, Kai Sotto and Angelo Kouame.