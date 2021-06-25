








































































 




   







   















Kaya FC's Mike Casas stands tall anew with AFC Champions League berth
Kaya FC's Mike Casas stands tall anew with AFC Champions League berth

                              

                           


                           

                        


                        

                           Rick Olivares (Philstar.com) - June 25, 2021 - 3:35pm                           

                        


                        

                        
MANILA, Philippines — Can you imagine the fierce pride that burns inside Kaya FC goalkeeper Louie Michael Casas’ heart? 



At 5’8”, well, he isn’t too tall for his position. But yet due to his quick reflexes and game intelligence, Casas has played top-flight football for a good 15 years now since his call up to the national team.





He was once the number one goalkeeper for the Philippine Men’s National Team and held that spot until he transferred from a Manila-based college to Bacolod's University of St. La Salle and as a result was unable to play for the Azkals again until 2018.



Instead of moping, Mike hunkered down and just played the game, first for Ceres then for Global, and now for Kaya -- perhaps the most storied club in Philippine football – and is still giving a good account of himself.



With Kaya barging into the Asian Football Confederation Champions League with a 1-0 win over Shanghai East Asia, Casas once more has a rare platform to show his skills and class.



“I have been in top flight football for 15 years now because of my faith in God and the support of my family,” he bared the secret to his longevity. 

“And cooking my own food has helped me because I know what my body needs. I have also avoided non-essential drinks and stuck only to water. When you get older, if you want to help your team and stay competitive, you have to be disciplined and to mind your body.” he added.



If you ask Casas about that huge win against Shanghai, he is first to point out team management. 



“The win against Shanghai is historic and comes as a nice 25th anniversary gift to the club. And it’s also giving back to our team owner Santi Araneta, team manager Paul Tolentino, head coach Graham Harvey and assistant coach Yu Hoshide. When Filipino football clubs face Chinese clubs, it is the latter that usually wins. Finally, we get to win one not only for Kaya but for Philippine football.” he said.



And there’s giving credit to the game’s only scorer. 



“Audie Menzi who scored his first goal in his first Champions League game, it is something he will never forget,” Casas quipped.



Clean sheet or not, Casas doesn’t like talking much about himself. In his mind, the team comes first. 



“We didn’t lose in the last PFL season and yet, UCFC won the championship. Our motivation was to win the playoffs and go to the Champions League to show we belong,” Casas icily related. The fire and passion still burns brighter than ever to this day.



“We have to get ready for the big test [against Bangkok Glass Pathum United, the Thai champions at their home field of Leo Stadium no less] in the group stages of the competition,” he added.



“We in Kaya pride ourselves with a culture of brotherhood. Now we have to play and fight for each other here.”



As always, you can bet that Mike Casas will be giving it his all.


                        


                        
                        
                        

                           





                        

                        
                        

                           

                        


                        

