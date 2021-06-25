








































































 




   







   















Inoue: No problem in waiting for Donaire-Casimero winner for next fight
Naoya Inoue
Inoue: No problem in waiting for Donaire-Casimero winner for next fight

                              

                           


                           

                        


                        

                           Luisa Morales (Philstar.com) - June 25, 2021 - 2:00pm                           

                        


                        

                        
MANILA, Philippines — Japanese pug Naoya Inoue (21-0) is in no hurry to unify all the belts of the bantamweight division.



This as Inoue, the IBF and WBA Super champion, said he was more than willing to wait out the winner of the first-ever All-Filipino unification bout between WBC titlist Nonito Donaire (41-6) and WBO champ John Riel Casimero (30-4).





"I can wait out that fight," Inoue told Boxing Scene of the bout slated August 14 in Carson, California.



"I don't have a problem waiting until they fight and then face the winner," he added.



It's logical for Inoue, who most recently demolished Filipino challenger Michael Dasmarinas via 3rd round TKO just last Saturday (Sunday, Manila time), to face off against either Donaire and Casimero after their clash since it would make the winner the undisputed champion in the bantamweight division.



Both Donaire and Casimero even witnessed Inoue's last fight against Dasmarinas — which was apparent to the Japanese boxer.



"It served as motivation to show to them that I am here as the best bantamweight in the world," said Inoue.



Inoue already has one victory under his belt against Donaire when he beat the Filipino back in 2019, while his bout against Casimero penciled in last 2020 was scrapped due to the COVID-19 pandemic.



Donaire is coming off of a convincing KO win over French pug Nordine Oubaali to gain the WBC belt.



Casimero, meanwhile, last fought in September 2020 where he successfully defended his title against Duke Micah.


                        


                        
                        
                        

                           





                        

                        
                        

                           

                        


                        

