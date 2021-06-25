Clippers fend off Suns comeback to avoid 0-3 hole in West Finals

MANILA, Philippines — The LA Clippers remain unbeaten in Game Threes in the NBA playoffs this year after denying the Phoenix Suns a comeback in the Western Conference Finals, 106-92, at Staples Center on Thursday (Friday, Manila time).

After a 10-0 run in the middle of the fourth period put the Suns within just six, 83-89, Reggie Jackson sank two straight buckets to give the Clippers breathing room anew.

Going 0-2 in their first three series in the postseason, the Clippers continue the trend of avoiding the 0-3 hole by winning Game Threes at home.

The win also gave the Clippers their first taste of victory at the Conference Finals level and cut their series deficit, 1-2.

Still without Kawhi Leonard, Paul George and Jackson combined for 50 points to pace the Clippers offense.

Meanwhile, the Suns, who had Chris Paul play for the first time this series, were paced by DeAndre Ayton with 18 markers.

Cameron Payne, who was a key contributor in Game Two, suffered an injury in the first half and only had two points in 4:19 minutes of play.

Paul and Devin Booker both struggled and scattered only 15 points each in the road loss.

The Clippers will look to tie the series at two wins apiece when Game Four tips off still in Staples on Saturday (Sunday, Manila time).