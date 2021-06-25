What we know so far: 'Pokémon Brilliant Diamond' and 'Pokémon Shining Pearl'

MANILA, Philippines — Pokémon trainers will be exploring the Sinnoh region once again in the upcoming generation-four remakes “Pokémon Brilliant Diamond” and “Pokemon Shining Pearl.”

The 2006 “Pokémon Diamond” and “Pokémon Pearl” titles are getting long-awaited reboots, and fans are looking forward to the series’ release later this year.

The remakes of the 2006 titles were first announced with a one-minute trailer back in February, and there have been few new details released since the announcement. Fan theories have run wild online, but none of them have been confirmed.

Here is everything we know about Pokémon Brilliant Diamond and Pokémon Shining Pearl right now.

Release date

“Pokémon Brilliant Diamond” and “Pokémon Shining Pearl” are slated for a November 19 release.

Platforms

Like every Pokémon game to date, “Pokémon Brilliant Diamond” and “Pokémon Shining Pearl” will be a Nintendo exclusive and will be released on the Nintendo Switch.

Box art

The box art of the two games displays the two legendary Pokémons of the Sinnoh region that each title focuses on. Dialga for “Pokémon Brilliant Diamond” and Palkia for “Pokémon Shining Pearl.”

Trailer

The announcement trailer for the latest pair of Pokémon games relies heavily on nostalgia to get players hyped for the upcoming remakes. The trailer starts with a shot of one of the original titles launching on the Nintendo DS system, the handheld console these games were first released on. A montage of nostalgic scenes from the original titles plays, the game’s introduction, choosing your starter Pokémon, cruising across the sea on the S.S. Spiral, and then we get our first look at the remakes.

Based on the trailer, the remakes will most likely go with a top-down perspective and chibi art style just like the original titles did, instead of using the new styles that have been used in “Pokémon: Let’s Go, Pikachu!” and “Pokémon: Let’s Go, Eevee!” or the newest entries in the series “Pokémon Sword” and “Pokémon Shield.”

Gameplay

Nintendo stated that the remastered versions will stay true to the original “Pokémon Diamond” and “Pokémon Pearl” titles.

The game is expected to have the same gameplay as the original titles did. Players will start the game as a new Pokémon trainer setting out from Twinleaf Town after choosing from the region’s selection of starter Pokémon, the grass-type Turtwig, the fire-type Chimchar, or the water-type Piplup. Players will start building a team of captured Pokémon, battling gym leaders and will later battle the region’s Elite Four, all while stopping the chaotic plans of Team Galactic, a villainous organization that is trying to summon the legendary Pokémon Dialga (in Brilliant Diamond) or Palkia (in Shining Pearl).

Multiplayer

The multiplayer function of the games is expected to be similar to previous Pokémon titles. Players will definitely be able to battle against and trade Pokémon with other players online. Multiplayer elements from “Pokémon Sword” and “Pokémon Shield” are not yet confirmed, such as the ability to randomly trade Pokémon globally or the existence of competitive leagues.

Pre-order

“Pokémon Brilliant Diamond” and “Pokémon Shining Pearl” can now be pre-ordered on the Nintendo eShop. A double-pack containing both games is also available.