SEA Games body defers decision on Hanoi edition postponement

MANILA, Philippines – The Southeast Asian Games Federation (SEAGF) on Thursday has deferred from making a decision on whether or not to postpone its 31st edition originally slated in November in Hanoi, Vietnam.

Philippine Olympic Committee (POC) president Abraham Tolentino said host Vietnam decided it would make its final decision on July 8 after the SEAGF’s online council meeting.

On June 8, the Vietnamese informed their neighboring countries their plan of resetting the biennial event to possibly in July due to the sharp spike of COVID-19 cases in the region.

“Yes, extended 14 days for Vietnam to decide,” said the congressman from Tagaytay.

The Philippines was one of the eight countries pushing against the postponement of the Hanoi Games with Malaysia, Indonesia, Thailand, Singapore, Cambodia, Brunei and Timor Leste as the other nations backing the call.

“We are pushing not to postpone,” said Tolentino.

Meanwhile, Tolentino said athletes are set to receive their second dose of COVID-19 vaccine at the Manila Prince Hotel on Friday. This is in response to Vietnam’s “no vaccine, no play” policy.