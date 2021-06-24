LeBron Lopez last man out of Gilas' 12-member roster for Olympic qualifiers in Serbia

MANILA, Philippines — LeBron Lopez is the player final off from Gilas Pilipinas' 12-man lineup for the Olympic Qualifying Tournament in Belgrade, Serbia.

The teen was the last to be removed from the 15-man pool that participated in the third window of the FIBA Asia Cup qualifiers.

Among those who remain in the lineup is the injured Carl Tamayo, who suffered a sprain in their game against Indonesia last week.

Here's the Final 12 roster of Gilas Pilipinas set to fly out to Belgrade, Serbia for the FIBA Olympic Qualifying Tournament! #ParaSaBayan #Puso



Games will be LIVE on One Sports, One Sports+ and https://t.co/LTKKXDkiPY. pic.twitter.com/B985hc37wZ — SBP (@officialSBPinc) June 24, 2021

Also in the roster are young stars RJ Abarrientos, Geo Chiu and Kai Sotto.

Justine Baltazar, SJ Belangel, Isaac Go, Jordan Heading, Ange Kouame, William Navarro, Mike Nieto and Dwight Ramos round up the team for the OQT.

Gilas is coming off a 6-0 sweep of the Asia Cup qualilfiers, including a 3-0 run in the third window.

They beat regional rivals South Korea twice, and drew against Asia powerhouse China, 79-all, in a tuneup game Wednesday.

Gilas will take on hosts Serbia and the Dominican Republic on July 1 and July 2 (Manila time), respectively.